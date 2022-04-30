Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It now seems that you will want to procrastinate and deliberate for a little longer before taking the plunge. Even if you do make a sudden decision this may be revised after additional factors enter the equation. As circumstances change so your mood will alter, and that creates difficulty in making final plans.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Even though you are entering a phase when work and routine chores will be consuming yet more of your time, there is no indication that this is going to be unpleasant. On the contrary, much of your future contentment will derive from good, solid, honest, hard work.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You really shouldn’t expect anyone to mean what they say. The reason is not any deliberate intention to mislead, rather a genuine confusion as to the real significance or nature of anything that happens, however trivial. Even minor developments can have major consequences – as acorns give birth to mighty oaks.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is from times of great astrological turbulence that all human advance results. Therefore, as far as you are concerned, current emotional strains may be thoroughly enjoyable if you are genuinely prepared to let go of the past. But if you hang on too hard, you may lose out.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Every action has its cost, and now you must pay for commitments which may be irrelevant to the current state of your life. You may settle all outstanding debts and call in any money owing to you. The sooner the decks are cleared, the more easily you’ll be able to tackle emotional questions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Quite extraordinary and totally unexpected developments on the work front around now can, and will, make you feel that you did right to stand up for your own ideas and risk a break with established procedure. Come to think of it, a change could be as good as a very comfortable rest.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

These are hectic days for matters of an intimately personal nature and for those involving partnership and matrimonial affairs. For the best results, combine your romantic desires with a sense of what is truly possible and realistic – otherwise you’ll be off in a fantasy-never-never land.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

So much depends on the approach you take and the tactics you employ when dealing with matters which are frankly too sensitive to discuss in public. Please understand that other people may not want you to reveal too much just now, so respect a confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Life is an expensive business and it is no use trying to cut corners. Every penny you try to save now will cost you a pound when the time for the great reckoning arrives. It’s best to be realistic, especially as, believe it or not, other people are relying on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life has been so exciting for most of you that I very much doubt whether you have had cause to complain about a lack of attention or enjoyment. Some of you, on the other hand, have yet to hit the jackpot. But, when you do, it will be all the better for having waited.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It now looks as if you cannot afford to make any more false moves. The general confusion in the air is too widespread for you to add to it by being uncertain about your own direction and motives. Try to work out what you want and do stop dithering.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

In many respects you fare better than most at the moment because you’re so well fitted to deal with periods of general emotional upheaval. You, and only you, understand what is truly shaping people’s affections. That’s partly what makes you such a very special person.