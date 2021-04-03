Horoscope Today, April 3, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Professional cares and woes may trouble you briefly, but are unlikely to interfere with any plans you have to enjoy yourself over the coming few days. Your personal stars encourage short trips and helpful meetings, and as soon as

you begin to move, all sorts of surprises will be lined up.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

By now, sufficient pieces of the jig-saw have fallen into place for you to see the whole picture. Hopefully the pattern which is emerging is one which suits your general hopes and wishes for the future. Pluto is encouraging financial

transformation, but it could be a little while longer before you really see where you’re heading!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Hopes of a boost in your career, or of success in an important leisure activity, should raise your morale today. This is definitely a good note on which to end a week which has seen you advancing in many areas. The best news is that there is still good news to come.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Now is the moment to move forward on all fronts. Waste no time and brook no opposition if you sense that your ambitions will be attained with just one more final push. There is no limit to what you can achieve, although to come top you need help from those you love.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The time is coming when you must reorganise your working habits together with the way you cope with routine chores in general. Much domestic discontent may have focused around the way you do, or do not, fulfil your responsibilities. Oh, and sidestep a muddle at work.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Money matters are well to the fore at the moment and it looks very much as if a partner is about to put forward a business proposition. Perhaps you will be asked to come in on a venture with profitable consequences. This is not the

time, as a matter of fact, for financial speculation, so take no risks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although much depends on what happens next week, you have reason to be satisfied at the course of events in recent days. There seems little doubt that underlying trends really do favour you and your loved ones. There could be confusion at home, so try to get a grip on the details.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

An ordinary hum-drum existence doesn’t suit you, as you may now have found out. What you should be doing is continually finding ways to explore your deep and intense emotions, with a view to freeing yourself from the stock responses of the past. Mystical Scorpios could be in their element.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

In some strange way you may benefit from the inability of certain people to see eye-to-eye, perhaps because they look to you for advice. You may be the only person who can restore peace. Socially you can follow a dream. You never know – it might come true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must decide whether you wish to continue with your present course or make a complete break with the people and places of the past. The sooner you make up your mind, the quicker you’ll deal with a current dilemma. On the other hand, at work, stand your ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s about time you stopped lecturing other people on how they should take radical initiatives and started following your own advice. Friends will respect you if you show some consistency and dedication. The Sun sails through

benevolent regions of your chart, encouraging you to spread your wings.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This could be one of those days when money calls the tune. You might as well face the fact that if you can’t afford to pursue your plans you must wait until you can. On the other hand, this might be sooner than you think. In love,

patience is called for – and perhaps a sacrifice.