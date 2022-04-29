Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The better you have come to terms with whatever happened long ago, the more prepared you will be to deal with excitable emotional influences, now. It does appear as if a close partner is sending you conflicting signals. But, then, that seems to be quite normal, these days.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Complex planetary patterns offer a sign to all, but for those who have their heads completely buried in the sand, changes are afoot! Actually, it’s your attitudes which should shift, first. Success will result from taking a principled stand and it’s surprising how partners respect you if you seize the moral high ground.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It now seems inevitable that you will have to alter your stance over home or family affairs. However, it may now be best to wait about four or five days before confirming existing arrangements. By then, current uncertainties will have cleared up.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The combined impact of Venus and Libra on your sensitive psyche is enough to persuade you that what is needed now is a romantic interlude devoid of complications or expectations on either side, if such a thing is possible. A turn for the better at work is now just around the corner.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You cannot help but express your true emotions and, in the process, give other people a much firmer understanding of who you are and where you’re heading. In the long run this can only be to the good, for partners will appreciate a better sense of your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should already have taken any major decisions affecting the general structure and pattern of your life. From now on, you will have to focus on the details one by one. Start by reconsidering joint financial arrangements, especially those which you may have been entered into without enough thought.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Whatever happens now, remember that you are in command. In the old days your sign was associated with war as much as with peace, so don’t shrink from taking a tough stand if gentle persuasion doesn’t work. It’s about time other people saw that you meant business.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your private affairs are your business and nobody else’s. There are therefore likely to be many instances when you have to distance yourself from people who are taking you for granted or peering too closely into your activities. They will just have to learn, won’t they?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Battles and conflicts at work must be taken in your stride as part and parcel of an inevitable teething process. New people and fresh ideas always require a period of adjustment which may be difficult, even if temporary. The pleasure comes when it’s all over.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you are tired of being put-upon or taken for granted, now is your chance to correct the balance. However, it will be naive to imagine that other people will take your complaints lying down. You should understand just how close you have come to success in a personal matter – and will be again, very soon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You haven’t been misguided, but you may have been misinformed. However, Mercury’s changing position offers hope that you will once again be able to see the broader picture, restoring a balanced perspective. You’ll be much more concerned with the basic facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s still plenty to be accomplished at home before you can relax. Today’s lunar influences suggest that your family is more important to your happiness and security than you often imagine. Your sense of beauty is at its peak, and you’ll be creating a sensitive, harmonious environment.