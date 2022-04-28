Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

What’s on the cards today for you? Aries, it’s a day for self-discipline; Taurus, decision need to be taken! Gemini, take time off for a romantic dalliance. Read detailed astrological predictions related to your zodiac sign by western astrologer Peter Vidal below.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Can you now see that all the changes that have taken place at work have been both necessary and to your long-term advantage? Hopefully you have by now also taken steps to clean up your diet and improve your exercise regime. It’s a day for self-discipline if ever I saw one.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Commonsense should dictate that you go ahead with all speed to maintain a harmonious environment at work. Decisions need to be taken and discussions must be held, if only so that colleagues are kept in the picture. If you leave them out of the scene now you’ll provoke a misunderstanding.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You must be prepared to consider long-term arrangements, which should moderate your willingness to take risks. However, there is scope for radical discussions as far as joint financial arrangements are concerned. Take time off for a romantic dalliance.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be tempted to haul up your drawbridge today, denying other people access to your innermost thoughts. Such behaviour is of course typical of your sign and fully in keeping with your past practice. Yet that is no reason not to change now, and prepare for a different future.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The best planetary aspects relate to finances but, in all honesty, we cannot say that you are subject to any undeserved good luck. You will have worked hard for every extra penny and cent you receive, so ignore other people’s envy: it means nothing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may have to deal with financial issues in greater detail than is usual. However, this year the period of monetary concern is arriving slightly earlier than last, and is also more auspicious. How pleasant it is to be facing a promising planetary picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may still be concerned that people close to you may not be pulling their weight. Mind you, there’s an easy way to deal with such problems, and that’s not to take on so much yourself. After all, if other people learnt to clear up after themselves the world would be a much better place!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The best way forward for you and all who are concerned with your welfare is to put blatant self-interest to one side. Please try and understand other people’s real, emotional needs and do your best to satisfy them. In fact, you should bend over backwards to do them a good turn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may endeavour to apply humour and commonsense to complex financial and social situations. You’re about to go through a political phase, perhaps immersing yourself in community activities. This certainly looks like a moment to bring out all your selfless virtues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

For some time, now, you have been advised to expect a substantial alteration in the pattern of your professional life. The phase which you have now entered is favourable for making initial contacts, putting forward fresh proposals and attending interviews.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Something is still disturbing or perplexing you. However, all that your solar chart indicates is that there are mysteries afoot, not what these are or even how you will solve a current dilemma. A cash complication will be no more than a temporary blip, so don’t get too wound up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will begin to find that partners are becoming somewhat more irrational and less happy to consult or agree on basic terms. You may be forced to fight your corner or surrender recent gains. Have you considered that a tactical retreat might be the best policy?