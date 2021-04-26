Horoscope Today, April 26: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Why do you rush around so much? You will probably find that you may get as much done if you slowed down a little, especially now that the planets as a whole are in a relaxed mood. The trouble now is that Mars, your planetary ruler, is tending to make you obsessed with detail. But try putting your feet up for a change.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Why, you may wonder, do you have to spend so much time explaining all the pros and cons to people who never seem to listen? Perhaps it’s because Mercury is currently in such a dastardly and mischievous relationship with your sign. Or, maybe, it’s just that you expect too much of other people!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You know what they say – you can’t live by bread alone. You can do no better than to sacrifice your own interests and help other people out for a change. Hopefully associates will now concede that you are indeed a caring and generous person. And about time too!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

For some time now you seem to have encountered a series of setbacks and disappointments. Yet, with any luck, recent efforts are at long last beginning to bear fruit. Never fear – the end is in sight. There’s one other factor to consider, and that’s the extent to which you worry about nothing!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your planets are benevolent, but you can’t always stay positive. On the other hand, please do remember that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how fed up you become with your burdens and obligations. Don’t be too proud to ask for help and assistance. It could be given much more willingly than you expect.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Just because affairs in a number of areas are going so well, that is no cause for complacency. You are indeed at a turning-point, one from which you can be sure that all your interests will benefit. Passions are rising, so keep a steady nerve and stay cool.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You seem to fall apart when your emotional life becomes too complicated, and this, it must be said, is a problem you will have to learn to face up to. The fact that domestic pressures may be all too real doesn’t excuse you. But then you are also tending to turn small molehills into major mountains at the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You’ll face awkward issues head-on this week, and you won’t be afraid to put forward your own ideas with clarity and vigour. You deserve to be heard, all the more so because they are so incredibly fascinating. If you’re not getting your point across, put yourself in a partner’s place and see how it feels.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Seldom have you experienced such a potentially decisive period in matters relating not only to money but also to the ways in which you value yourself. If you believe in your own talents then material reward will follow. You will also share in a partner’s good fortune at some time over the next ten days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A plethora of planets influencing your sign is a reasonable explanation for why you are under so much pressure. Why not accept that the present period is hardly relaxed and use your time to launch the next phase of your life? By the way, children have some of the best ideas at the moment, so listen well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are almost certain to be major confrontations this week, but they could be behind the scenes and very few people will be aware that anything has gone amiss. Stick to the facts where possible, especially when talking to relations; they are unlikely to accept vague explanations.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’ll begin to expand your social circle, even getting in touch with people with whom you may not apparently have much in common. Among new friends you meet now will be some who will be very important for your future. Your planets show helpful trends for everyone involved in travel and communication, in whatever sphere.