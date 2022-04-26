Horoscope Today, April 26, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Yours is not the only sign that is subject to epic astrological configurations as the planets form and re-form their patterns across your chart. Now you have more to learn about personal relationships than almost anyone else, and most

to benefit.



TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There is no real lack of co-operation or consideration on the part of partners, yet it may still be difficult to finalise any long-term plans, largely because the planetary picture is changing so rapidly this week. You’re on a long-range cycle of uncertainty, so don’t expect instant results.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s necessary to say a few more words about your financial situation. In particular, you can expect to gain from new partnerships, especially with members of the female sex, or from investments in the arts. Your most dynamic partnership, though, may still be a secret.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

This period favours domestic repairs and decorations around the home. The emphasis seems to be on luxury and colour rather than on what is necessary for your security or survival. There is so much to gain from a generous gesture, so don’t hold back.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The reason why someone feels that you alone can get them off the hook is that they sense the presence of the wise planet, Jupiter, in a part of your chart that is dedicated to selfless deeds, a truly noble combination. There still seems to be no way to restrict the explosion in your expenses, but a solution will appear soon.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

In your solar chart, the signs of Capricorn and Cancer reveal much about your creative desires in the broadest sense – the wish to express your individuality on the highest level. These celestial signs’ importance points you to the deeper significance of your current ambitions.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

It’s strange how a state of uncertainty internationally is reflected in changing arrangements in your life. The key is the stars’ tendency to act on many different levels both in your private affairs and in your environment, and in your community.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

It now seems without question that your planets are pulling you in two directions. Mars is insisting that you get out and about, mixing widely and making new friends, while Venus is urging you to hide yourself away with a chosen loved one, forgetting the cares of the world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Take extra care when travelling over the next few days, and allow for last-minute changes of plan, probably prompted by close partners. Delays due to mechanical failure seem to be less likely, but there is some other obstacle in the way, no more than your lack of confidence.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

We are now entering another major challenging phase, during which events that took place months ago may be repeated, though not in exactly the same form. The immediate task now is to put new relationships on a firm footing and fulfil your long-term promises.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

According to one of the greatest astrologers of the last century, the transits you are now experiencing may operate in one of two ways. One is ‘vain and idle’, the other is ‘reckless and revolutionary’. You clearly have great scope for stirring up your friends and your environment. Use it wisely.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Home, family and property matters do not seem to be causing particular concern at the moment, at least not as much as earlier in the year. You may therefore bring your attention to bear on more wide-ranging ambitions, particularly if an emotional tie is under scrutiny.