Horoscope Today, April 25, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The dominant planetary alignments right now concern those two helpful planets, Venus and Jupiter. You may do your bit to turn potentially explosive situations into happy and joyful encounters by being a little less demanding; you’ll be the winner in the long run.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s an interesting tie-up between planets in those sectors of your solar chart controlling your decision-making powers and working arrangements. You may therefore both anticipate important meetings, discussions and interviews before long, and be confident that you’ll do extremely well.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Play your cards with perfect timing and you might just be in for a boom period financially. What you must realise is that, at such times, it may be necessary to take a major risk, but that the greater the gamble the more uncertain the consequences. You’re about to see an old friend in a new light as well.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is an excellent period for domestic entertainment as long as you’re prepared for some friends to go right over the top, as the saying goes. This is not the moment for self-discipline. If anything, it’s time to let go and experiment with new relationships and lifestyles.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The next few days seem more likely to be dominated by fantasy and rumours than by objective facts and truth. This is all quite harmless as long as you don’t go in for too much exaggeration. On the other hand, if you manage to take some time off, you’ll discover a whole new angle to an old occupation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The general attitude of the moment is optimistic. Like many people, you will be inclined to expect the best. Unlike them, you are in an ideal position to secure advances in two areas: spiritual understanding and financial prosperity. Surprisingly, they’re more closely linked than you might have thought.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

One of the most important cycles for your affairs results from the apparent orbit of the planet Venus around the earth. Seeing as this is now at a crucial phase, we may happily offer you a forecast of emotional success. You will soon make up for a recent blunder by the way, so don’t worry – too much.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Partners and associates may condemn you as selfish or self-interested today or tomorrow. Yet nobody can conceal the truth, which is that it is they who are pursuing their ambitions at other people’s expense. A commercial venture looks best if you’re after an instant gain.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sometimes it is astrology’s task to point out the upside of current celestial alignments, even when they are not too promising at first sight. Right now it seems that your expectations will be so high that you are laying yourself open to disappointment later – and that would never do. Be realistic and you will achieve a wish.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The critical factor this week, or at least over the next two or three days, is the need to maintain a spirit of agreement, channelling an undoubted wish to succeed via a spirit of co-operation. A legal dilemma will be solved if you consider unusual solutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is because of the superficial nature and expectations of our society that you so often experience turbulence in the unconscious as vaguely disturbing or worrying: we are just unfitted to deal with such profound astrological influences. Make a start now by facing up to your deeper motivations.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

According to the astrological tradition of the ages, you don’t like dealing with money. Ironically this is why you are continually obliged to sort out financial problems – it is here that you have most to learn. Your social plans are about to change, mainly because there’ll be serious arrangements to make.