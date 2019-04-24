Horoscope Today, April 24, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You have by no means passed the point of no return, and there is plenty of time left in which you may take an important decision, especially one concerning your domestic interests. It’s possible, though, that events may soon gently force your hand.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your heart says one thing, your wallet another. A business trip may take second place to a romantic flutter. You don’t often leave vital business on the shelf, but you should now have the chance to take a break. There is everything to be gained from ventures which are now getting underway.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Selflessness is next to saintliness, and one way to exploit current planetary alignments is to get involved in charitable activity. Certainly, you have much to gain from putting others first and developing the caring, kind and compassionate side of your nature.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Family responsibilities are on the agenda. Turn your attention to broader issues, including work and business, because a solution which takes all these factors into account will be best for your home life. Give more space to children and younger relations – they need your support.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Serious news may require a quick trip away. You may come to a long-awaited decision and your thoughts will turn to ways in which you can improve your life. Yet, you’re just not sure if personal affairs or work should take precedence. According to the Moon, the home takes first place.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon looks particularly intense today, and deep inside your psyche, your imagination stirs. If concentrating on professional affairs, please push forward with confidence in your future. If decorating, aim for colorful schemes. If shopping, go for luxuries.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Matters you are working on now will undoubtedly require more research. Your ideas are potentially profitable, but it may be best to leave them to gestate until you’ve laid sufficient groundwork. Firm foundations will give you a solid basis for your adventurous ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your hidden nomadic impulses are starting to come out, but you may be obliged to restrain such restless feelings for the moment. In any case, routine chores will be less tedious than you feared. You may be surprised when family members lend a helping hand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A pleasing financial report could start the day on a happy note, but what really matters is your inner life. This is a promising time for romance, for settling final arrangements with youngsters and for travel plans. Do not be drawn into devious maneuvers and disputes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There could be headaches in the short term, and hassles with partners may make you imagine that the world is ganging up against you. Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, you must accept useful and constructive guidance. Friends, even people you’ve met recently, could have the best advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A number of your activities are about to reach a successful conclusion, helped by work carried out by others for your benefit. It must be pleasing to know that colleagues are determined to help you out. At work, you’ll face up to shifting responsibilities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your home may be the venue for a social gathering which could have a helpful spin-off in your work, perhaps through meeting an unexpected guest or forging a potentially useful contact. The Moon’s somewhat intense alignments suggest a mystery of sorts – though you might not be sure exactly what!