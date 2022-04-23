Horoscope Today, April 23, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Anything that happens now in the way of travel or overseas contacts will have major consequences for you or your loved ones over the coming months. If you understand that the most important planetary cycle is a very long-term one, then you’ll gain a much better perspective on your daily ups and downs.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You can’t bottle your feelings up for ever. Share all your thoughts and feelings today, and take any short journeys that are necessary. Very soon, perhaps over the next few days, a major family or domestic improvement will be moving from number ten on your list to number one.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s a splendid day to shell out some cash, but the stars are making no distinction between minor purchases and major investments, like a new house or two. There is no way you will be able to cut costs for a little while longer, but at least you can avoid needless waste.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are in an excellent position to take the initiative, and should do so as soon as possible. Your lunar alignments put you in an almost unassailable position, and you should make sure that work is combined with pleasure. Hopefully employers and people in authority will appreciate your true talents.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A series of brilliant planetary aspects is setting you up for a very special period. Begin this phase today by making various discreet enquiries and keeping certain feelings to yourself. You should also take practical matters into your own hands, lest other, less competent people, overlook essential details.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Partners may be making extra demands. You may continue to take the line of least resistance and give as much sympathy and support as you can. Don’t fret, for any apparent retreat will be an advance in disguise. It’s important that you lift your morale by letting your hair down socially.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Relationships dominate your thinking. If this is true, then your stars at the present are absolutely superb, and you should press ahead with radical changes at work or at home. Do realise, though, that everything depends on how other people react. Play your cards carefully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be pulled in two directions, but then that gives you the chance to have your cake and eat it, doesn’t it? Actually twenty-five hours per day will probably not be enough to accomplish all that is required at home or at work. Could your expectations be too high? I think they could!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Money and financial transactions are the most important item of the day, but longer-term transits indicate that legal issues, foreign connections and educational aspirations are absolutely central. In matters of the heart it’s friendship that you want. Passion can wait until later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Home, property and domestic concerns are crucial to your happiness. You may have your own ideas, but you may allow other people to take the lead; a close partner will protect your interests. Give social engagements a very high priority: friends expect no less.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

One very major and historic planetary alignment is now in the past, but another, which is much more specific, is imminent and, whatever your wishes, whatever your ambitions, you should spare no effort over the next three days. There is no time to waste!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You appear to be trying to avoid the important issues, but there is nothing unusual in this. There is everything to be said for enjoying yourself today, for who knows what tomorrow brings? Besides, there’s absolutely no point in walking around with a long face.