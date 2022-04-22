Horoscope Today, April 22, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It is absolutely vital to see education not just in terms of formal schooling and qualifications. It’s a process involving the acquisition of wisdom and a better understanding of the difference between right and wrong. This may sound profound, but then the current planetary line-up is extremely important.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You know how essential it is to talk to loved ones. It’s vital to keep the dialogue going. Don’t for one moment imagine that other people are telepathic, otherwise they’ll misunderstand your intentions, you’ll blame them, and they’ll walk away! Say what you mean!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you wish to release a little pressure there seems no better way than a spot of shopping, even just of window shopping. It really does look like a time for treats and rewards all round, so don’t stint. You’ve paid your dues and now it’s time to cash in.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Partners and employers will be impressed at just how well you combine your legendary compassionate qualities with resolution and determination, which may come as something of a surprise. You’ve got some big ideas, but you don’t have to follow them all through just yet.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself if you wish. You may do best if you take another day or two to digest what’s going on, probably at work. In the meantime, you must look anew at an old relationship, and figure out how you can make a loved one feel better.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Spare a thought for your physical well-being. Your social stars are most obviously strong today, but one planetary sub-plot is giving you the opportunity to do something about a minor, but niggling, complaint. A romantic opportunity will require extra attention, by the way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Somebody you encounter over the next two or three days seems to be destined to become one of the most important people in your life during the next couple of months. This is surely enough to make you realise that you should not reject new contacts just because they don’t meet your normal standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your planetary patterns are mixed, some pushing you forward, others holding you back. Unless family matters are pressing, put them to one side and concentrate instead on the professional situation. And, if you are about to get under way with a major new ambition, success should come fast.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Business must go on. Recognising that moral and spiritual issues are very strong, you must still proceed with cash transactions and joint investments. In fact, if you have any plans for purchasing extra property, the stars are almost perfect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The romantic condition of the heavens is so pronounced that if you are single you’ll be making long-term commitments and if you are already settled you’ll be renewing your vows. Don’t cramp your feelings, otherwise you’ll miss out on this splendid period.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’ve got to take life one step at a time. It is necessary to complete all detailed and trivial chores, no matter how tedious. Indeed, the more thorough you are, the greater will be the respect and admiration which you are due to receive from far and wide.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Passion should be top of your list for the day, pleasure second. The strange thing, of course, is that for you there should be no contradiction between total self-indulgence and the highest spiritual activity: the one doesn’t exist without the other.