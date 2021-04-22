Horoscope Today, April 22, 2021: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Social pressures still seem to be very intense and the associated costs may rise. In fact, differences over money could be a source of friction between friends, and an avoidable one at that. Hopefully, tension will drop this evening, permitting brief relaxation.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Words that have been left unsaid for far too long can be ignored no longer. You can now gain a great deal from making fresh proposals and taking on additional responsibilities. What you need is respect, and with the right moves that’s precisely what you’ll get.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Look far afield for inspiration and don’t waste any time. Other people have much to offer, but the ultimate inspiration should come from you and you alone. This means that you really don’t need to accept any advice that doesn’t suit you. Just make sure you have a good explanation ready.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Financial risks should be avoided, partly because there is a great deal yet to be explained. In relationships, you must pay some attention to your physical needs and well-being. In love, passions are still running high, and there’ll be moments when you’re walking an emotional tightrope.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Keep your options open and do everything in your power to ease existing tensions in close, personal relationships. Do try to be constructive, and attempt to free yourself from faded romantic memories. And, one other thing – tell someone close how you really feel about them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although it may not meet all your needs or expectations, an agreement made now should prove lasting and durable. Your best move is almost certainly to anticipate every single little thing that could go wrong, and make sure that such problems are accounted for.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are now in danger of creating a completely wrong and inaccurate impression, perhaps because you don’t value yourself, or a particular relationship, as highly as you should. Be kind to lovers who don’t see the world in the way you do. Oh, and listen to older relations. They may have the best advice!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The world still looks tense, but it’s very difficult to see exactly where celestial lightning will strike next. There seems to be a tiny emotional matter outstanding, so deal with it before it takes on a life of its own. Plus, keep away from troublesome, time-wasting types.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Rumours and suspicions are rife, but you’ve got to distinguish between fact and fantasy. Don’t fall into the trap of imagining that other people are out to undermine you. And, for your part, stamp on all unjust and unfair suggestions before they go any further.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

On no account allow friends to steal your thunder. The fact is that financial matters, from major transactions to small purchases, may go wrong. The simple remedy is to take everything at the right pace, and see that you are fully insured and up-to-date with the latest figures.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It is impossible to see who will start arguments or cause friction today, although professional Aquarians do seem to be most at risk. Bend over backwards to give other people the benefit of the doubt. What’s more, people you live with will see that you’re ready to compromise on a personal matter.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is no need to get involved in the trials and tribulations of daily life. The Moon indicates that you may, if you wish, tuck yourself away in your sensitive shell, getting on with all those secret ambitions which make so much sense to you – but not necessarily to the rest of the world.