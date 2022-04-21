Horoscope Today, April 21, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s planetary pattern is of considerable significance for the coming weeks. You’ll be calling on all your past experience, particularly on the fact that all the career changes and domestic moves of the past three years have made you infinitely more wise and mature.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Everything I have said about increasing respect at work and comfort at home crystallises around planetary positions over the next forty-eight hours. You now have about ten to twelve weeks to press ahead in pursuit of your goals with total determination on all fronts.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It looks increasingly likely that many of you may soon be taken abroad on account of work or some equally serious purpose. Even if you never leave your front door, something that happens on the other side of the world is due to make its mark on your imagination.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should consider the financial situation. Your stars today have nothing to say about immediate purchases and everything to say about the need to take care of the long-term – meaning pensions, savings, insurance and sundry guarantees. In all romantic matters your guiding principle should be ‘home is where the heart is’.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your planetary positions in the next two days set the scene for the coming two months as far as you and your loved ones are concerned, so lift your sights from the daily grind and spare a thought for your purpose, place and destiny on this planet.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Don’t worry about being exploited or overworked. The more you put yourself out now and over coming weeks, the more amazing will be the consequences over future years. Just don’t push yourself so hard that you end up flat on your back. That would never do!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Life is never straightforward, even when it is supposed to be. There’s a strange contradiction between romantic inhibitions and social confidence. The result of such a dynamic difference could be to transform your emotional life for better, once and for all!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Don’t be deceived if everything seems terribly easy, even when help arrives from unexpected quarters. If you are gearing yourself up to make the greatest effort you’ve made for many months, then you are truly in league with the heavens. Besides, it’s about time you struck a shrewd financial deal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Friends and colleagues have different points of view and you seem to have one foot in each camp. Combine selfishness with selflessness in exactly equal measure and you won’t go far wrong. Entrepreneurial activities are especially favoured, all the more so if a property deal is on the cards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The past few weeks have almost certainly proved dynamic socially, but there does now seem to be reason enough for an apology of sorts. Hopefully it was someone else who stood on a partner’s toes, not you! Still, you can do your bit to create a better atmosphere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You resemble a number of other people in the depth and profundity of your current planetary picture. Take a deep breath, for whatever you do now will have its full consequences in around six months’ time. Don’t rush it or you’ll overlook essential details.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You like to spend time by yourself. In fact, there is a distinctly monastic side to your personality, and I think it should now be indulged. Stay in and enjoy yourself by all means: if other people try to drag you out it will have to be to do something very special indeed.