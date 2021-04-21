Horoscope Today, April 21, 2021: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun and Pluto have teamed up in a rather splendid alignment, but if you think that you can sit around while financial matters sort themselves out, you are making a big mistake. Don’t take risks, and don’t toy with someone else’s emotions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Partners really must be taken seriously if you are not to blunder into something rather more than you bargained for. Never make the cardinal error of belittling any friend, colleague or associate, especially if you happen to be in their debt!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One area of your chart which deserves mention today represents your physical well-being. It looks as if emotional tension could leave you feeling worn out, but sensible, organised relaxation will go a long way to help. Pamper yourself!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Tomorrow’s stars raise the prospect of wild and costly financial risks. The reason this needs to be mentioned today is so that you can resist any seductive blandishments or offers coming your way over the next twenty-four hours – at least until you’re aware of the hidden pitfalls.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A very powerful theme in your solar chart concerns a possible move of home or equivalent domestic upheaval. The best way to retain control is to set the pace at every turn. Once you start reacting to events after they happen, you will quickly lose your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There’s a possible problem at work, perhaps involving a misunderstanding and almost certainly connected to a person of intense passions. Somebody you’re involved with will also make a demand for total truth and commitment. Be careful, and say only what you mean.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is a sense in which you keep coming back to the same financial problems and worries, just like a cracked record. Yet rather than dwelling on hopes, fears and other illusions, you may actually do something about it. All you need is sufficient determination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It so happens that today’s planetary picture offers you the chance to triumph once and for all. You could even be propelled headlong into a remarkable twelve-month period of optimism and opportunity. Any way in which you can put your cares behind you will be well worth the effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Mercury represents your brilliant thoughts and best ideas, and its current helpful presence reveals your ability to control everyone and everything set up in opposition to you. You may be able to banish rivals with no more than a few well-chosen words.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Business pressures are mild today, but liable to blow up before much longer. In general I’d advise caution but, in specific situations, you must use your own judgment. It may be better to make plans in secret, away from others’ intrusive gaze. That way you’ll avoid unnecessary criticism.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Little by little life is moving your way, and you may assert your independence and stand up for your rights. However, authority figures, from employers to the law, are liable to be swept by intense emotions at unpredictable moments, so watch out!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You still have a powerful desire for anything which is strange, different or just plain unusual. It really doesn’t matter what you dabble in, or where you do it, just as long as it is stimulating and stirs up new ideas. Leave partners to cope with dull, everyday life!