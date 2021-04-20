Horoscope Today, April 20, 2021: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

No Arien has any excuse to be anything other than completely businesslike today. The fact is that most planetary patterns are stirring up chaos, and unless you keep your feet firmly on the ground, events will take on a dynamic of their own. Hang on tight!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Be content with whatever is going well and looking fortunate. The last thing to do now is challenge partners on their own ground, as you will almost certainly stir up a hornets’ nest of resentment and frustration. You’ll probably spend more energy than you need keeping other people sweet.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s an intensity in the air, and a brooding, emotional cloud is looming on the horizon. You should be sheltered from the worst, but must take care at work – and in every single activity that you have come to take for granted. Complacency can be your biggest weakness.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

According to every current indication, passion is still increasing: you are likely to be gripped by sudden enthusiasm one moment, but find yourself down in the dumps the next. The way to cheer yourself up is to always look on the bright side. After all, every cloud has a silver lining.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you imagine that you can achieve what you want personally or professionally and still gloss over fundamental questions, you are sadly mistaken. Banana skins lie in wait for all those who fail to deal with difficult questions. A little extra effort now, should prevent a major headache down the road.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Planets which indicate a maximum chance for arguments also offer an unparalleled opportunity to get to the truth. Don’t shy away from facts, or even theories, which challenge your current preconceptions. And don’t let family members pull the wool over your eyes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus, planet of love and affection, is a great help. After all, this great celestial body doubles both as the planet of friendship and as your personal ruler. You’ll need a lot of goodwill to get through to family members, though. Hopefully they’ll see the light before much longer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The general planetary situation is tough, uncompromising and ruthless. It is a serious question as to whether you will be pushing yourself to the limit or making unreasonable demands on other people. However, one particular difficulty may actually turn out to be a major benefit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Suspicions and doubts may easily be dealt with through a little careful thought. There is almost no branch of human activity which will not benefit from a little of your famous commonsense. But will other people listen? Probably not – but that’s their problem!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus, planet of love, is now challenging Mars, planet of energy and aggression. A bout of personal friction will show you the way out of a current dilemma, so pin people down with formal commitments and undertakings. And try to get any agreements in writing!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Any minute now, full-scale war is likely to break out at work. Do yourself a favour and keep your head down unless, that is, you know that you can win. For your part, you must be able to exercise authority wisely. It’s all a matter of setting a sensible example.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The long-term pattern is looking rather helpful, but you need to be more courageous than in the past. Other people will be prepared to help, but only if they see you making the most of your existing talents. Long-distance news could start you thinking afresh about old problems.