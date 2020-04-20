Horoscope Today, April 20, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, April 20, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: A set of controversial lunar alignments is bound to make you aware of differences of approach at work. You may, in point of fact, become embroiled in an argument with colleagues yourself, unless you take careful evasive action. Give a partner the benefit of the doubt, even if it goes against the grain.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Check up on the financial situation, and don’t hang around if family members need putting right about who pays for what. You probably won’t reach a lasting agreement, but that shouldn’t stop you arguing your corner. You could do well in interviews and discussions at work, by the way.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Venus’ curious motion is taking you back to the past, evoking memories of former loves. In many respects that’s no bad thing, although there are certain indications that you’ll begin the day on the wrong foot. You must realise that nothing is final and that everything can be changed.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: It’s a day for differences of opinion, and that goes for all twelve signs. Yet in your case it does seem very likely that you won’t really understand what’s being said, so you may be well advised to bide your time. Patience is an admirable virtue.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: The Sun and Moon are gradually moving towards another enthusiastic alignment. Therefore, when you come to look at today’s arrangements and offers, you should bear in mind that your ideas, thoughts and actions may not make sense for another few days.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: Mercury, your planetary ruler, is sowing the seeds for some truly amazing ideas and meetings, but you will have to put the brakes on within a few days. If you now insist on carrying your ideas to their logical conclusion, you may end up in the middle of nowhere!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: Strangely enough, a current development may be so secret that not even you know what’s going on. Indeed, it looks as if you are about to be overwhelmed by forgetfulness! You may entertain yourself by associating with unusual people and visiting new places.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: Do spare a little time to sort out all those niggling cash questions, especially if other people are involved. Only when the Moon settles down next week will a public or professional problem be solved. Until then you may have to make do with half an answer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: The Moon’s various challenges to your sign will bring criticisms from partners and people you live with. This could be exceedingly helpful for, although it may be annoying when other people claim to know best, the fact is that they may indeed be right!

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn: Do keep yourself busy, but don’t lose sight of the larger picture. The events and questions which concern you at work may be downright trivial compared with the wider ethical and moral issues. Success will count for little if yo alienate partners in the process.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: Now that a financial arrangement is going into reverse you must be very wary of seductive promises and cast-iron guarantees. There is very little to gain from taking risks today, and nothing to be said for taking loved ones’ lasting support for granted.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Partnership is everything. Yet you will have to be very patient from now and for the next three weeks, for it looks likely that someone will try to duck out of a commitment. The fact that they may have very good reasons won’t make their behaviour any less irritating.

