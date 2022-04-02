Horoscope Today, April 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

This is not a day for adventure, especially not for bold journeys to the edges of the known universe! Rather, it’s a time to do what must be done, fulfilling

all your many duties and obligations. Otherwise you’ll be caught out later when the reckoning finally arrives!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you wish, you may coast along today, happy to put certain essential affairs on to auto-pilot. You should use this opportunity to relax, especially if you’re

about to launch a new professional venture. Don’t wait around while others make the running.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Work and the big wide world may be more enticing, but it will be essential to deal with necessary tasks at home. To this end, I would advise patience and restraint, although please do set aside whatever time is needed for a spot of romantic day-dreaming.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should remember that you are still inclined to imagine all sorts of things which are not true. In general, the fantasy-level in your solar chart has declined dramatically, but it’s still not clear what is true and what is wish-fulfilment. That’s the main reason why a little caution is advisable when you’re

making major commitments.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Today’s delicate lunar alignments are truly splendid in many ways and, under normal circumstances, it would help you to bring personal goals to a point of no

return. This time around you will have to move like greased lightning to save the day. Get on with it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The burning question now is whether you should take the initiative or not. Probably, the only way for you to get what you want is to accept that just for now you must shoulder more of the burden. But then you’re used to doing more than your fair share. Perhaps this time you’ll get proper appreciation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

By all means keep your feelings to yourself, and don’t worry if other people complain. They may have a right to know what you are doing, but they have absolutely no right to peer into your deepest emotions. What you need to do now is decide what it’s safe to tell partners, and what you have to keep to yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may have to swallow your pride and admit that someone else may be right after all. That doesn’t mean that you should accept anything less than the best

at work. Individuals applying for jobs should give a hundred and ten percent! Complacency and over-confidence should be avoided!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Do consider certain ethical questions while you still have time. If you wish to force others to raise their standards of behaviour, you will have to do so by setting an example, so there’s nothing to be gained by preaching. You need to listen to others first and make up your mind later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are now entering a month-long financial cycle that is really quite stunning. You may even be able to sort out your long-term security, once and for all.

Already, you may be discovering clues that a partner is more ready to listen to reason.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Macho Mars has a role to play this morning, while gentle Venus steps in this afternoon. These movements won’t signify changes today, but they do indicate

that over the next twenty-four hours you will enter a phase that is confident, assertive and hopefully successful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are always happy to let other people wait on you, and today offers you an ideal chance to take time off while others do your dirty work. Please put your feet up while partners do the running around. Keep an eye on their progress though, and be ready to intervene if they’re in danger of creating a real mess!