Horoscope Today, April 2, 2021: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Recent developments may have thrown a spanner in the works just as you seemed to be doing so well. Try to get back on course before partners and colleagues begin to doubt your ability to succeed. Socially and romantically, you’re on a good path now, so make the most of it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Money may be in short supply but, in view of developments over the last few days, this is perhaps to be expected. A hiccup such as this is usual before embarking on a venture calculated to change the course of your life. Check out a travel plan – now might be the time a treasured ambition comes true.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There are sound reasons why you should now bide your time and leave a major new enterprise until later, perhaps until next year. Hold important discussions only after you’re convinced that other people will be prepared to listen to what you have to say. Put your point of view with care.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

No one can compel you to do anything against your will, so you have no need to fear pressure from partners or colleagues. However, it may be in your best interests to meet other people half-way. Partners still have the advantage, so you may have to be patient.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

By and large you’re in for a friendly day, a moment to broaden your horizons and set your sights higher than in the past. This is no time to dwell on personal problems, however important they may seem. There are other people in your circle who require help and assistance far more urgently than you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Mercury forms a challenging but constructive relationship with the Moon, so there’s every chance that a helpful agreement will be concluded. What a pleasant change it will make to find everyone who counts in an amicable mood. You will soon discover that partners are supporting you after all.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’ve had more than enough time to impress the people who matter, with your flare and charm. Now you must begin to rely on your deeper talents, realising that appearances are no guarantee of long-term success. At work, concentrate on improving relationships with colleagues.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Right now foresight and commonsense are your most valued qualities, and if you’ve been a little short on these lately, this is the time to make up for the lack and compensate for bad judgment at the beginning of the week. You might soon stumble on a major financial offer – one which was under your nose all the time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Enforced changes at home can make you even more determined then ever to get your own way. Actually, if you run carefully through the events of the last few days you’ll see a pattern emerging in which you had a key part to play. Your self-esteem can only benefit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Count your blessings. So far, certain plans have worked out remarkably well in some respects, so put an end to your obsession with how difficult life is and how unfortunate you are. A confident manner will help you create a favourable and secure future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

No one gains when you try to distance yourself from family members who have been doing their best to help you. You may as well just face the fact that their ideas about your future do not coincide with yours. Socially, you’ll be able to make a splash by next week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is a time to broaden your horizons, looking beyond the confines of home or work for fulfilment and satisfaction. There may be activities that you have not yet considered but which would improve the quality of your life. And that would be no bad thing.