Horoscope Today, April 2, 2019: Capricorn, Taurus, Pisces, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’re bound to be working too hard at the moment. Even if you are not currently in employment, there is every chance that you will be putting extra energy into voluntary activities. Somehow you just have to keep going. But don’t wear yourself out.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

All the signs point to increased activity at work, and possibly a minor crisis prompted by a breakdown of communication. One of your jobs will be to clear up the mess left by inconsiderate colleagues. In fact, you’re soon going to be given an amazing second chance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

An old romantic attachment may have a beneficial legacy in your work, perhaps because you’re now more dependent on social contacts for professional advancement. You can only gain from learning to cope with adverse circumstances. You’ll end up wiser and stronger.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Fraught conditions in private and public life make this a time of tension, although you’d be making a mistake if you overlooked the positive aspects. Those periods of most productive change often prove to be difficult, but the end results will be worth it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Are your stars positive? Well, yes, in general they are. So that should please you. It should also be enough to give you the extra confidence needed to promote your assets and advantages. Sure, there’ll be a few difficulties, but they’re in the background and easily dealt with.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You may be tempted into expensive purchases, but make sure you only spend what you can afford. Check all the paperwork is in order as you might decide to demand your money back quite soon. You’ve got a lot on your plate this week, but you’ll be putting most effort into your relationships.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Partners may not agree with some of your plans, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t go it alone. Keep friends happy by fulfilling social obligations and being totally reliable. Venus, your planetary ruler, is linking up with romantic positions. Result? You’ll be dreaming of the perfect love.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Be careful not to laugh at others because you could also be caught out, at least in one area of your life. Travel plans could be subject to irritating delays, but nothing too serious. A secret plan will also soon be thrown into reverse – so keep smiling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

A busy day is likely if you allow yourself to be sucked into other people’s problems. Children and close friends will expect you to perform favours and clear up tricky situations. That’s quite a good development in many senses, for small jobs will take your mind off major issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

A domestic tiff may flare up during the day, but a brief argument could be a necessary step towards a balanced discussion on your family’s future. It’s possible that someone close to you has received some disappointing news, and in that case your job is to spread a little light.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You may feel put upon today, and carefully laid arrangements could well start to unravel before your very eyes. It seems that someone you rely on could be in an unreasonable mood. However, you can afford to be gracious at the moment, and that means being kind to your enemies.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Your general approach should be solid, businesslike and thoroughly efficient. Do you think you can manage this? If not, you may be in trouble. But, if you deal with every single tiny detail you will doubtless come out well on top. It’s all in the small print!