Horoscope Today, April 20, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Events that took place over the last twenty-four hours, or may even still be happening, may be difficult to understand. This is absolutely fine, for the more effort you put into finding the solutions, the more experience you’ll accumulate and the better you’ll be prepared in the future.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You have a week or so to say what you think, tell family members what to do and arrange matters at home to your satisfaction. After that, you will become increasingly reluctant to communicate, perhaps because you worry that partners’ reactions will not be to your liking.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t imagine that you’re helpless and incapable. If you’re too passive today, fate will step in and you’ll probably miss a very valuable opportunity indeed. Flex your muscles at home, and if people you live with know what’s best for them, they’ll agree with you without hesitation.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be putting on a show of being terribly confident and outgoing, but any astrologer will tell you that you’re holding a lot back. That’s no bad thing, for you have to be sure of what you really think before you tell other people how you truly feel.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Slow down and consider your future with care. One way or another, you should be absolutely sure of what’s happening before you make your next move. The whole world is knee-deep in banana skins, and if you take too much for granted, you’ll be the first to slip.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The overwhelming emphasis in your stars is on the public, professional, financial and social regions of your chart, indicating a predisposition to get involved in whatever’s happening, even in activities that you’d normally think are beneath you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

So many planets are encouraging you to excel yourself that I am sure you’ll do better than usual. The daily planetary pattern is relatively adventurous, an indication that travel and long-distance plans require spicing up. All I can say is: keep your spirits aloft!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can make requests, but you can’t guarantee that they’ll be granted. On balance, nobody is likely to give you the benefit of the doubt. But, then, if they did, you’d have it too easy. The general planetary picture suggests that, if you rise to the challenge now, you’ll be all the more successful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Personal relationships are a minefield. Other people do require a certain amount of sympathy, but they also need putting straight, and this might be the most important thing you can do for them. Have faith in your own advice, for it’s better than you think.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s no rest for the wicked today, I’m afraid. If you’ve taken on more than you can handle, then your responsibilities might start to divide and multiply, amoeba style. Can you hang on until tomorrow for help from partners? If you’re smart, you may be able to deal with a familiar problem in a revolutionary manner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Allow yourself a little more time for pleasure and self-indulgence. A cultural outing may suit, although really it doesn’t matter what you do just as long as you enjoy it. Yet you’re also in quite a serious mood, partly because you want only the best for partners.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Consider all domestic possibilities and please make plans for the coming months. If you think ahead, you’ll be all the more prepared when the time eventually comes to make your move. And do be practical about your latest set of ideas, otherwise the chances will fade.