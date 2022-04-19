Horoscope Today, April 19, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you are over a professional crisis, or some other public storm, you should now concentrate on home decorations and family celebrations. Sort out your finances today and formulate pleasurable plans. If you just sit back and passively wait for the best to happen, then it might just pass you by.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The fascinating relationship between the Sun, representing your public aspirations, and the Moon symbolising your private affairs, brings together areas of your life which are not always intimately connected. I’d say that this is a perfect time to reflect on the past and make a wish for the future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One of your crucial planetary cycles concerns the passage of Mercury around your solar chart. This indicates that any current secretive tendencies will definitely be reinforced over the coming few weeks. Perhaps you have good reasons for keeping certain thoughts to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This undoubtedly is going to be an extremely complex period, but you have a perfectly free choice as to how far you get involved. Nobody can force you to do anything against your will. My advice would be to enjoy all mysterious developments, but to know where to draw the line.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The combined presence of old influences and new offers are certainly giving you pause for thought. There’s an air of mystery, which may well mean that you are the cause of suspicion in other people’s minds, so be tolerant and understanding. If someone appears to cause offence, then go easy on them: they might not mean it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should lose no time if you have more adventurous or travel plans to finalise, or overseas contacts to cultivate. Family members far away would appreciate it if you got in touch, so take the initiative and make contact. You might even be pleasantly surprised.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s a fine moment to settle domestic spending, even to finalise a property deal. Legal matters may also be increasingly important, although for some of you it will be a foreign contact which dominates your thoughts. Try to lift your sights beyond trivial day-to-day concerns.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

That dynamic planet Mars is without a doubt encouraging you to become more adventurous, even if you still feel that someone close is holding you back. The first step may be to work out your finances, and you can do so just as soon as you have taken partners into your confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The true interpretation of current planetary influences is that thought, communication and study are vital. These principles underlie everything else in your life for another three months, and the message is that you’d better know what you’re talking about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Other people’s determination not to co-operate should by now have been replaced by an eagerness to join in. In point of fact, this may be no easier to deal with! Whatever the rights or wrongs of any particular situation, you should give partners the benefit of the doubt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It can be confusing when the same facts point to different conclusions. If you are now told something in a rather curious manner, it may take you some time to discover what this particular person is actually trying to say. The conclusion is: don’t jump to conclusions!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If meetings, interviews or negotiations are planned, you should be in a strong position, although if exactly the same situation should be repeated in, say, one or two months’ time, you may not be so lucky. That’s why it’s important to do the best job you can now.