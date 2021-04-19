Horoscope Today, April 19, 2021: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

No Monday morning moans, please. Jupiter’s generous and optimistic relationship over your houses of work and creativity is reinforced by Uranus’ generally surprising movements. The long-term prospects for you, and for partners, are therefore excellent.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Nothing is absolutely black or white, and an ethical or moral question may be raised very soon. It is not necessary to sacrifice your interests; neither should you expect anyone else to do so. Overseas travel may beckon, but you may be content to dream.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Every year at around this time Mercury, your planetary ruler and hence a natural ally, swings into a dramatic relationship to your sign. In fact, I think you’ll start to sit up and take notice of everything that you’ve spent the last eleven months ignoring!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Sometimes it’s impossible to figure out what makes people tick, and it is difficult to gauge whether partners will be totally confused, or utterly inspired. Probably this is something you can only assess for yourself, although you should avoid hasty judgments.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon is making waves in areas of your chart concerned with work, so you should have few difficulties tackling the real world. Romantic considerations may have to take second place, just for now. Mind you, there’s always time to tell someone how you feel about them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Business, work and pleasure combine, by virtue of the Moon’s sensible presence. Yet you must be aware that behind every simple statement lies a hidden and complicated meaning, and other people may be chronically incapable of saying what they think.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

A succession of helpful, harmonious planetary alignments could set you up for some very prosperous financial decisions. At the very least you should keep a sharp eye open for rare bargains. Your attitude to cash, though, is shaped by deep emotional forces.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun is creating friction in a number of areas of your chart which are intimately connected to your deepest desires. You have to remember, at times like these, that not everyone is on your wave-length. Neither will partners necessarily appreciate your sense of humour!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It may be hard for friends and colleagues born under the other eleven signs to admit, but you’re right! However, don’t take things too far, for there are elements in the current situation which could surprise even you. The last thing you want to do is stir up feelings which are best left alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re on an emotional roller-coaster today, in a mild sort of a way. If your mood changes from hour to hour, try to make sure that your circumstances can be altered to suit. In legal matters take the longest-term view possible, and don’t agree to anything without expert advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your hidden, hermit-like qualities may make an appearance today, and I doubt if you will welcome friends who try to be over-familiar. Anyone who tries to extract your secrets should be shown the door. I’m sure there’s a very good reason for your privacy!



PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s a fair degree of agreement between one part of your chart and another, which means that you should be able to make up your mind for once! It’s a grand day for confirming long-term plans, and making announcements about what you’re going to do next.