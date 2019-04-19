Horoscope Today, April 19, 2019: Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn– check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As a result of recent social encounters you now seem to be torn between new associations and a quite natural duty to those who are unhappy or confused. With careful juggling, you may be able to satisfy your social desires and fulfil your other commitments.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

We are now in the run-up period to the next major lunar alignment. The significance for you is that pleasant social events are likely to combine with certain intense encounters, even the occasional confrontation, over the next week. Family gatherings could bring surprises – including pleasant ones!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Whatever takes place on the work front now needs to be viewed with a certain amount of caution or even scepticism. You have too much to gain to squander everything for the sake of some personal dispute or other. It will help matters if you understand that partners don’t necessarily agree with you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The more sensitive among you may now be aware that children, and interests connected with children, are likely to assume a greater than average place in your thinking over the next few days. Pleasurable events and a change of attitude are on the cards.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Unfortunately, any disagreements or difficulties with relatives or colleagues are likely to become even greater over the coming few days. But so, by the same token, are developments which are deeply pleasurable and optimistic. You’ll be walking a real tightrope – so, good luck!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have a powerfully curious side to your character. Over the next five days your ability to search out the truth, uncomfortable as it may be, will be at its strongest. Keep on your current track and you’ll combine solid success with remarkable ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Sun is a complex planet. Western astrologers emphasise its power over life, but their eastern colleagues point to a harsh, uncompromising face. This is why you may now feel both optimistic about the future, yet slightly uneasy. It’s good to have doubts, because that means you’ll be covering all angles.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Between now and the end of the year you will be sowing the seeds of a domestic upheaval, possibly even a move of home. Remember this trend as you manage your personal affairs, and see to it that events suit your long-term plans. Also, consider any and all options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A financial or practical problem is obviously not going to disappear overnight. However, the stars are about to do something very curious, making you believe that such questions have indeed disappeared. But have they really gone? Or will they return in a different form?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are well used to long-term planetary influences bringing nothing but stress and strain. However, the planets are now adopting a highly favourable pattern which will enable you to deal with major underlying issues in all spheres. In particular, there are some very useful financial trends on the horizon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’ve been waiting and wondering, but so much more should now begin to fit into place. What is especially at stake now are professional and worldly ambitions, and your deep desire to achieve immortality by making your unmistakable mark on the wider world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Is there any way in which you can schedule a holiday, preferably an overseas trip, over the next month or so? At any rate, you will enjoy putting yourself in situations which are adventurous, and which will prompt you to broaden your horizons and widen your experience.