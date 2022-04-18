Horoscope Today, April 18, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The time for decisions affecting your entire life is over. Now you should be more specific and, over the next month or so, you may find that financial issues are becoming increasingly pressing. However, the longer you leave them, the more information will come your way.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Making choices is never easy, but sometimes it’s necessary. Over the next three days you are going to have to come down off the fence and commit yourself one way or the other, even on minor matters. Once you’ve made up your mind, life will be considerably less complex.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Money matters rise up the agenda. A great deal hangs on whether you are concentrating on saving or spending. One planet indicates one thing, another points to something completely different. All very enigmatic, I know, but the answer is that you’ll have to listen to your own conscience.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your social and emotional influences are almost perfect but sufficiently flawed to remind you that you’re just like any other human being. By all means reach for the stars, but keep a sense of perspective. The more realistic you are, the better your chances of success.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are bound to feel less hurt by chance events or sayings if you realise that you’re misunderstanding partners’ intentions. It may seem that other people are going behind your back, but that’s probably only because you’re not being kept properly informed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you are contemplating a new involvement in a group or society, then throw yourself in with gusto. The pleasure you gain from such contacts should far outweigh the obligations. Spare a thought for ethical issues today, and check whether your actions are right – or wrong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mercury is linked to Venus, planet of charm, and the Sun, symbol of pride. You should therefore be full of your own ideas and you can plan ahead and plot a personal professional coup. Even in spare-time activities, you will have a chance to make a name for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Other people are bound to take first place. Indeed, it seems desirable from your point of view that they do so. Your horoscope, you see, sometimes advises you to be selfish, but right now a spot of selflessness is the best way to achieve your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is no escape from the daily grind today. Actually this is a rather positive forecast, for the more you accomplish now, the better able you’ll be to take some time off in a couple of days’ time. You see, your dreams will be so much more successful if you prepare the ground with care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Pleasure is where it’s at today. You do have a puritanical streak, but self-indulgence has its place in the scheme of things, and right now you should follow the old dictum that a lot of what you fancy does you a great deal of good! Plus, at work, make sure your ideas are heard.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

First things first. You should deal with fundamental issues before you attempt to build castles in the air. Actually, I suspect that you have already realised that this is the only way to proceed, and that you are well in tune with the new mood of down-to-earth realism.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You really do need to be more practical and objective about long-term dreams. It is far too easy for you to spend your life living for tomorrow, but tomorrow, as the song says, is a long time away. So, how about the present? Are you going to offer a loved one your support? I hope so.