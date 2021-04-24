Horoscope Today, April 24, 2021: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your priority now ought to be to apply a new broom to social affairs and also to anything at work that requires collaboration. There is still precious little that you can do to settle a financial question but, then, is it really important? Perhaps it’s not as pressing as people think.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Over the next few days disturbing planetary aspects will fade, allowing you to bring personal relationships back to earth. Partners still have a few tricks left, but it should all be water off a duck’s back to you. By which I mean that you shouldn’t really worry about trivial problems and minor insults.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you grumble or complain about working conditions, or about colleagues’ behaviour, you will do no more than waste your time. Every precious moment should be spent completing your own tasks and achieving your personal ambitions. And then there’s your private life to think about!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

What you experience now could bring the culmination of a long series of disputes, and you may do your bit by pointing out the ethical dimension. In other words, what is right is right for all, not just for a few selfish individuals. The only problem is in getting everyone to agree.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

At least everything is now open and above board. There can be few people who do not have at least some idea of what has been going on, and probably everyone has an opinion as to what should be done. You can always slip away and let them slug it out!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have every right to be full of yourself, but remember one thing today: you really must give partners a fair hearing. It’s not just a question of listening – you should actually hear and understand what their wise words really mean. And if there’s anything that’s not clear, ask them to say it again!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

For the fourth day running everything hangs on money. Questions like what you can afford, or indeed, what you should buy, will dominate your actions. The fact that such issues are so emotionally-loaded makes the answers rather difficult and somewhat elusive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

What you learn or discover in a strange or totally unexpected way will enable you to settle quite a number of scores. You must concentrate on improvements in relationships with children and younger relations for, as you know well enough, the future lies with them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

What really matters is that after all the emotional dramas and upsets, you will realise the importance of putting home and family happiness above all else. You may still, though, be troubled by secret worries. Perhaps it’s time to talk to someone you can trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Partners may be less uptight and more willing to listen today. Teamwork, social and group activities seem to be incredibly competitive at the moment, with people increasingly divided into winners and losers. Yet it’s not coming top that matters, but doing your best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You will soon decide to bring one cycle to a close and finally sever costly ties. The important consideration at work is to acquire responsibilities which enable you to serve your community, to feel that you’re doing your best for the whole planet.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is likely to be a rather challenging time, but it is almost certainly you who is laying down the ground rules. If you wish, you may even move the goal-posts, catching others out in the process! It’s up to them to be more flexible, just for a change.