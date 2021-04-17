Horoscope Today, April 17, 2021: Astrological predictions for Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other Zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

At last, an expansion of choice is creating the need for more discussion, and you may be doing some hard thinking today. A recent muddle must be ironed out before you can afford to relax, but that might take another couple of weeks, at the minimum.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

The Moon offers you a significant level of emotional support today. This is a time to concentrate on what you can do to make your life more meaningful, to find ways to make your daily routine more tolerable. A business opportunity will also be revealed.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

It does seem almost inevitable that one way or another you will have to concede that someone else may have been right all along, galling as this may be. In any event, your planetary patterns will quickly restore your good humour, encouraging a new-found confidence.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Now that Venus is beginning to shed its calming rays over your intimate affairs you can afford to feel protected. yet don’t be surprised if, in the process, it shows up certain corners of your life you had forgotten about or tried to ignore. Time for a romantic adventure, perhaps?

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

There is only one major planetary alignment which need concern you at the moment, and that involves Mars and Mercury. These planets are perfectly poised to administer a social tonic and give your morale a general boost, just what you need at the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Seldom have you experienced a period which is at once so decisive yet has the potential to be so utterly confusing. Should you go or stay, begin or end a series of involvements that have become your whole life? Be patient and gradually the answers will work themselves out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

Belligerent Mars is stirring up your ambitions, indicating that this is really not a restful time for you, yet neither is it beyond you to take great strides forward. Other people will arrive bearing fresh responsibilities for you, and you’ll also be searching out new business opportunities for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

There is a cynical side to the Scorpionic nature: what is the point, you may ask, in struggling on when so little seems to be gained? Yet with the planets rapidly assuming a profoundly benevolent relationship to your sign, there is little doubt that events are now starting to move your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

The parts of your chart linked to material prosperity are still active and your business affairs seem to be growing ever more complex. What a tangled web you weave when you try! Now you must find your way out of any confusion, and reestablish some sort of certainty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

Whatever your day-to-day concerns, I must periodically remind you that the passage which you are now going through will be one of the most remarkable phases of your life. It is therefore necessary to make the most of everything, repeat everything, that comes your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

For many reasons, not least of which is a build-up of planets in personal regions of your horoscope, this is a time of year which appeals to your Aquarian spirit, yet it does seem that you are going to be busier than you would like, and much more preoccupied with routine tasks and chores than usual.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

Your most supportive planets are now combining to raise your spirits, boost your morale and stimulate your interest in new areas. You therefore have no reason to feel down in the dumps and every cause to feel glad of the positive path you are now treading.