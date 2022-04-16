Horoscope Today, April 16, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Jupiter, planet of extravagance, is in a lively location. In my opinion, we’re in a twelve-month cycle which favours people who are actually prepared to put in the practical work necessary to achieve their ambitions. Dreamers, fantasisers and time-wasters may be left on the sidelines – at least until this time next year!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Friends and partners are bound to be jumpy this weekend. You may have to settle for a number of broken arrangements and accept that you might have to alter your opinion of close friends or colleagues. There’s a fair amount of emotional intensity today, although it diminishes as the hours pass.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The world as a whole will be short on sound judgment this weekend, so please don’t feel singled out if you are the victim of unfair criticism or attacks from friends or relatives. It might be that partners have good reason for their moods, even if they’re nothing to do with you!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It is difficult to think clearly at the moment, or get other people to indulge in anything approaching a rational discussion. You may be wise to steer clear of contentious issues, mainly because partners will almost certainly disagree with you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Back your instincts and hunches to the hilt as far as your personal plans are concerned, but be very wary about putting anything into action until you are completely confident and absolutely sure of your ground. You’ll probably have to wait until partners have made up their minds before you can press ahead.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You don’t take kindly to being told to wait your turn and hold your horses. However, it will be a brave Leo who takes on any new initiatives. It is time to keep your head down and avoid trouble, waiting until you sense that blind opposition has passed, and reason has returned.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s a fine moment for shopping, indeed for any extravagant outburst; you seem to have a shrewd eye for a bargain. However, you must regard all business and investment opportunities as potential disaster areas. Therefore, why don’t you give yourself at least a few more days to think things over.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Everyone, no matter what their individual birth sign, is likely to be involved in events which may be surprising or shocking. Your trump card is your ability to put up with almost any amount of criticism. You may be just a little upset, but really it’s all water off a duck’s back!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your financial stars are growing stronger, and that augurs well for your material security. But, you will need to be a super-enlightened person to avoid some of the emotional flak which is flying around this weekend. It’s all down to the Sun-Moon alignment, so it won’t last long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Going on a spending spree may be a way of avoiding some of the emotional ‘u’ turns which seem to be putting a spanner in the works of a generally pleasant weekend. Lay your own pressing questions about the future to one side and concentrate on the here and now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Having to put up with personal complaints is bad enough, but coping with professional problems is even worse. That’s why you need to set up strong emotional defences. Please try to retain your sense of humour and laugh your way through stressful circumstances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Several of your planets are now at loggerheads, all apparently determined to frustrate each other’s efforts, so you may feel pulled and pushed in different directions. There seems little you can do to resolve such pressures just yet, but you may be able to live with them quite happily.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You like a quiet life and there is no need for you to get involved in unpleasantness, so let other people battle it out. However, you would not be the compassionate person you are, if you did not come forward to help those who are having a hard time of it. By doing good to others, you’ll do good to yourself.