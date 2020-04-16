Horoscope Today, April 16, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope for April 16: Leo, with each day that passes you are coming closer to the solution of a complicated problem. Horoscope for April 16: Leo, with each day that passes you are coming closer to the solution of a complicated problem.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I have no doubt that the past few weeks have been slightly unsettling. I suspect, though, that it’s next week’s developments which will show the way the wind is blowing. You’ll feel happier once the path ahead is clear, but you may not be able to wait until absolutely everything is certain.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Finances may be hanging a little too heavily over your head at the moment. If possible, do talk to others about your plans and thoughts for the future. Remember the old saying that a problem shared is usually halved. At least, let’s hope that it’s not doubled!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are definitely in the mood to fight for your rights at the moment. Don’t let anyone take you for a ride, but don’t be mean, either. Nobody will think the worse of you if you are gullible or easily deceived. The only real risk is that you might feel embarrassed!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’ll need to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground if you’re going to face intricate and intensely emotional situations stirred up by that energetic planet Mars in an acutely sensitive zone of your chart. You’ll be looking for outlets for your adventurous aspirations.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

With each day that passes you are coming closer to the solution of a complicated problem. The only question I must ask is whether you are really ready for the answer, and will you recognise the truth when you see it? Perhaps it will be a close partner who notices when the time is right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A fluid Moon keeps your emotions to the fore and it’s no use sticking to the letter of the law. If I were you, I’d judge each case purely according to the most compassionate and humanitarian considerations. The more you give, then the more you’re likely to receive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The chimes of freedom are ringing out, but I must remind you of the old cliché that prisoners are often lost without their chains. Are you ready to take that leap into the unknown which is symbolised by this week’s remarkable alignments? You’ve got until next week to make up your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

While it’s true that your stars are generally auspicious, at least in daily terms, weekly indications suggest that you may shoot yourself in the foot. It’s strange just how many ways you find to undermine your confidence! Snap out of it, and look after yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’re holding out for a better deal, you must reckon on the fact that people and circumstances over which you have little or no control may dilute your will and set up all sorts of red herrings. What you’ve got to do is keep your eye on the ball: when it moves, you move!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Someone may ruffle your feathers, but then that’s nothing new. What could be different this time, though, is your response. Have you thought, for example, that it may be you who has misunderstood people in authority, such as employers, rather than the other way round?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Old and half-forgotten memories are apt to creep back, and you may be feeling nostalgic. Yet if your thoughts and habits are dominated by the past, you may miss a personal opportunity, perhaps one that has foreign connections or far-sighted implications.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Jupiter, planet of growth, optimism and expansion, is joined to your chart in an emotional umbilical cord. Right now, this potent celestial force is channelling a great deal of optimism in your direction. Use it wisely and don’t jump the gun. A little wisdom now will save you a huge headache later.

