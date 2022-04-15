Horoscope Today, April 15, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Leo and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may have to accept that you are not on form and that you are still inclined to exaggerate other people’s resistance to your plans. Now is the moment to start developing some of that gentle diplomacy which is the normal preserve of the Libran, your opposite sign.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Some kind of a break-up or conflict appears to be taking place, or will have done so by the time the next few days have passed. You are finally in an ideal position to knock some sense into a partner’s head, but just how long it takes is an open question. Perhaps you’d better be patient!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Relations with children are beginning to assume a greater importance, perhaps because events are now moving so much faster than in the past, but also because there’s an understanding that family feelings need to be respected. If you are undecided about your next move, you may allow yourself a little more time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Where to turn? This is the great question which must be perplexing you now that six planets are urging you to take thirty-six different courses of action. If you wish, you may allow fate to follow its course, waiting for events to settle down.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Now that Mars is changing its position, you should put more effort into being diplomatic and must listen carefully to what other people are saying. Whether you take their advice or comments into consideration is, of course, entirely another matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The quicker you come to terms with your financial situation, the better you will be able to plan various social events and other engagements. Your ambitions are all very well, but you must have the cash to pay your way, otherwise you’ll have to give up before you’re even half done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

For once in your life you may have to settle for second best, much as this goes against the grain. However, as soon as the current planetary situation has eased, you will once again be on course for the top. It’s a question of three steps forward for every two back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

What is important to you is peace of mind, yet to achieve such a happy state, you must deal with whatever personal frustrations have built up over the past few months. The problem is that it’s just so hard to get hold of the relevant information at the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may have become used to frequent chopping and changing in your plans. Many of you are currently involved in some sort of political or community activity, but will soon begin to question your motives. You need to be sure that a particular goal is really the right one for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Just as long as you keep remembering that you are still on the right course, you will get the best out of your current situation. However, minor adjustments may be necessary in the short term, and whatever changes you make this week will result in major decisions some way down the line.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Take extra care when travelling and allow for delays or cancellations. The indications are definitely contradictory, with Mars urging you to push ahead while Mercury advises you to slow down. Just to complicate matters, Venus thinks that you should stay as you are!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may soon receive interesting news from overseas, yet the results may be far from what you expected. Moneywise you are now entering another extravagant, high-spending phase. Keep something in reserve, though, for the last thing you want to do is leave yourself short.