Horoscope Today, April 15, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 — Apr. 20)

Now you must pay attention to relatives and anyone you live with, otherwise problems that can easily be settled will blow up when you least expect it. Domestic friction can only be resolved by facing the facts, never by resorting to a fantasy of what might have been.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 — May 21)

The day’s planets are definitely on your side, yet in a roundabout manner. When good luck comes your way it won’t be obvious, but concealed and disguised. It’s up to you to stay alert for new opportunities, and to notice when close friends and colleagues present you with chances that you might once have overlooked.

GEMINI (May 22 — June 21)

Mars and Venus are now exerting a special influence over your finances. Therefore, check all bills, invoices and receipts. This is just the time when carelessness could result in mistakes slipping through unnoticed, and the last thing you want is to pay out more than you need.

CANCER (June 22 — July 23)

Now that Venus is softening the atmosphere, the news in general should be good, especially if partners are feeling more conciliatory. One thing to watch, though, is that in the rush to get matters arranged at home, you don’t tread on people’s toes.

LEO (July 24 — Aug. 23)

You should be fully in sympathy with those around you who seem intent on enjoying themselves in a thoroughly traditional manner. You are now able to appreciate Venus’ soothing presence and you’re increasingly engaged in a positive quest for inner peace and fulfilment.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 — Sept. 23)

At exactly the right time, the planets have seen fit to adopt a classically sociable posture. You really must make an effort to mix as widely as possible, even if you find it difficult to push yourself forward. You’re probably right to wait and see how the financial situation pans out.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 — Oct. 23)

Professional ambitions certainly do seem to be reaching a critical stage. You may even decide it is time to read the riot act and reassert your control. Somewhere along the line, though, you may cut certain ties and restore a degree of personal independence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 — Nov. 22)

Because Venus and Mercury are sitting on the dividing lines of the crucial sectors of your chart, it is frankly unclear whether you will choose to implement certain fundamental changes of plan, or merely raise them for discussion. You can soon, though, rely on improving circumstances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 — Dec. 22)

As personal affairs appear to be going well, this may seem to be exactly the wrong time to start worrying about financial problems and possibilities, but this is just what you will be doing over the coming days. Perhaps you have just spent more than you could afford.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 — Jan. 20)

Purely as a result of cumulative pressures, you may be tempted to throw caution to the wind and push through as many changes as you think necessary. Partnerships, though, will be in a state of rapidly escalating complexity, but partly because your imagination is expanding with great speed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 — Feb. 19)

Modern astrologers talk a great deal about the ‘inner world’ of dreams and imagination. It is time to remind you that, with so many planets in the unconscious part of your horoscope, you ignore this mysterious realm at the expense of the quality of your entire life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 — Mar 20)

Venus, planet of love, is a generally supportive presence which is shielding you from fear of personal criticism. There is every chance that you will now begin to feel considerably more confident about your situation, especially if you continue to boost your financial security.