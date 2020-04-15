Horoscope Today, April 15, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, April 15, 2020: Gemini, do keep an eye out for children who may be in difficulties or straying from the straight and narrow. Horoscope Today, April 15, 2020: Gemini, do keep an eye out for children who may be in difficulties or straying from the straight and narrow.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Who has a right to say what is or is not possible for you? Certainly, nobody will know what’s good for you better than you, though some will imagine that they do. A tactful approach may serve you best, especially as you’ll find some very useful advice in amongst partners’ claims and comments.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

An emotional storm will have been whipped up before the week is over. Probably everything will revolve around a few silly misunderstandings, and in that case you can put them right yourself. Your ideas are good, even when you’re not quite sure of the facts, so test your thoughts out privately before you go public.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Do keep an eye out for children who may be in difficulties or straying from the straight and narrow. For your own part, do be aware of any sudden desire to throw caution to the wind. You must decide whether you are truly ready for the consequences. If you’re not, then hold back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Are you suffering from divided loyalties? Is someone in the family drawing you in a different direction to the one you’ve chosen? Look upon this as a rich period in which to come to a new personal understanding. And that includes gaining a fresh perspective on your own hidden desires.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Lunar alignments do seem to be so utterly secretive. Rather than keep thoughts and feelings to yourself, why not ask what makes you so very reluctant to reveal certain important hopes. Is it that you think that other people just aren’t ready to hear what you have to say?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Can you afford to make an error of judgment now? I think not. You see, the critical planets are lined up in such a position that, if you take a risk and lose, you will be hit in the wallet. Actually you’re in for an extravagant year, which is precisely why you should exert tight controls.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Even small, minor and trivial events will eventually assume a deep long-term significance. Give current developments time to unfold and wait for the consequences to be resolved before reaching a final judgment. You may have to wait a little longer for the position to be absolutely clear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Telepathy may offer a better means of communication than plain speech, such is the potential for misunderstanding. It may be best to mix with people who are capable of tuning in to your subtle way of doing things. Perhaps you should write things down and see how they look on paper!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Socially your current stars really couldn’t be better. Don’t let considerations of cost come between you and a hoped-for invitation or outing. If you want to make your first billion, then think laterally: the answers to your questions may be right under your nose!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today is not going to be easy, but it could be useful. What is required of you is a willingness to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and a readiness to change your plans. What’s more, a valuable new friendship could be born out of current chance encounters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You want to get your own way, and with the planets so favourably aligned to your sign you probably will. The only qualification is that you must do the donkey-work yourself; nobody else is going to do it for you. One other word though -just because you think you’re right, that doesn’t mean that you are right!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Many Pisceans adopt a rather disdainful attitude towards money, mainly because they find it so difficult to understand. Yet if you make the right moves now, you will certainly end up wealthier in the long run. Agreements work best if you’re looking at long-term results.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd