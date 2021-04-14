Horoscope Today, April 14, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

When we consider what you are truly capable of and what really suits you, we must say that some of your energy and activities may have been misdirected. If past attitudes no longer seem to serve you as well as they should, you must rethink certain fundamental goals.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

If financial affairs are still of concern, do put your own point of view across with energy and vigour, but please don’t be hurt or upset if others don’t share your opinions. It’s right and proper that they should adopt an alternative point of view.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

Thanks to Mercury’s continuing supportive presence, news from abroad or involving long-term goals, should at last be to your liking. As far as personal problems are concerned, seek help from friends who have been in the same situation as you in the past.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Being a sensitive and emotional person, you sometimes feel as if life is slipping out of your control. Yet, if you make the most of your many skills and talents, there is no reason at all why you should imagine this to be the case. By next week your lost confidence will be restored.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

Pressure for change at home may have abated, and you may feel that now is not the time to risk an open disagreement. Instead, you should take the initiative and see to it that everybody approves your positive aspirations. That’s the best way to share in partners’ good fortune.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Although events are generally moving your way, the fact that you seem to have so many routine chores heaping up is purely due to your own failure to keep ahead in the past. Analysing the problems may be a way of avoiding taking firm practical action.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

The Moon, in association with other planets, reminds you that social and partnership issues still have to be dealt with in spite of recent developments. Even though this might be the last thing on your mind at present, you really do have to redouble your efforts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

Financially you have been reaping the full benefit of Jupiter’s helpful patterns, marginal though this may be, and you must still be on the crest of a wave. This is an ideal note on which to enter the next phase of your existence, especially if you’re hatching a creative scheme.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

Financial negotiations may have gone well, but it now looks as if final decisions may be altered or adjusted next week, through no fault of your own. As a general rule you should settle bills when you are prosperous rather than waiting until your resources are drained.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

Mars is still playing a powerful role in your personal relationships, so partners will be in a demanding mood, and unexpected changes of behaviour on their part will keep you on your toes. It’s probably best to take a pragmatic view and lower your expectations rather than being over-critical.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

By now you should be well on the way to returning a sense of personal meaning to your affairs. Both personally fulfilling creative matters and romantic relationships should be doing well. In addition to which, your financial prospects are improving.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

It will soon be time to enjoy yourself. For once, you really can afford to delegate tedious tasks to other people and indulge your own desire to let rip, whatever the consequences. Do not waste this golden opportunity to explore new possibilities.