Horoscope Today, April 13: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, April 9: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction: Taurus, after passing through a phase in which you have put your ideas across with great vigour, you are moving towards a more conciliatory period.

THE DAY TODAY

Both the Sun and Moon are in strong positions. Let me tell you what that means. It’s a perfect moment for taking enthusiastic, spontaneous, adventurous decisions, based on a belief that the future has to be better than the present. People who rely on vague intuitions and dreams to get their information might just be on the right track for once.

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

You now realise that there is no way back, even if you are at loggerheads over private and domestic matters. Relatives will eventually realise why you had to make certain decisions, even if these were unpopular. In the meantime, persuade a partner it is really worth cooperating with you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

After passing through a phase in which you have put your ideas across with great vigour, you are moving towards a more conciliatory period. In future you will seduce people into agreeing with you by using your delightful, irresistible, poetic charm.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

This week offers your last chance to put into action a wide-ranging reassessment of your plans and interests. It looks very much as if the outcome will probably exceed your wildest expectations. But, first, you have to resolve a long-standing domestic drama.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

Although broadly speaking you are in the right, you must be aware that partners and close friends feel they have an axe to grind and may not agree to your proposals, especially where money is concerned. The negotiations must continue, at least until next week.

LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

Don’t feel obliged to spend too much time going over old ground, much as you might need to concentrate on establishing a firm base for current operations. But please do listen to the still, small voice of your conscience. And do seize generous gestures when they’re offered.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Gradually you are shifting away from a concern with the specifics of your professional ambitions towards a feeling that it is not the details which matter, but the degree to which you derive personal satisfaction from your general direction. Your real path is an inner one.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

There’s little doubt that your underlying situation has improved in recent months. Right now your biggest flaw is over-confidence, brought on by Mars’ active location. In fact, it is best to face up to your doubts instead of sweeping them under the carpet.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

After a period of frenetic financial activity, it is beginning to look as if normality is about to return. But you must be cautious about such things lest you suddenly drop your guard and blunder into a bad deal. It may be another two weeks before the confusion clears.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

You’re not normally that interested in playing emotional games or getting involved in tangled situations, mainly because you are much too busy for such time-wasting fripperies. However, you will soon have cause to take a close look at your own motives.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

Your business sense is usually fair and honest, largely thanks to the location of the diplomatic sign, Libra, in your chart, and any financial skills you’ve picked up have been reinforced by your good qualities. Even so, events during the next few days may make you aware of the need to organise your resources more profitably.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

At a time like this, you are subject to rapidly changing moods. Focus on domestic improvements and family relationships, but don’t let other people take your decisions for you or attempt emotional blackmail, especially not where your own money is concerned.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

By all means look further afield for the inspiration that seems to be so important to your general well-being. Minor disagreements will do little to interrupt a positive and satisfying chain of events. The next two weeks bring a steady buildup to a personal breakthrough.