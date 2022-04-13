Horoscope Today, April 13, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You haven’t always had life your own way, but the boot is now on the other foot: some people may well get away with taking advantage of you, but not for long. However, all things considered, you may be wise to give way gracefully; your natural charm has not deserted you.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Venus,the planet which rules your emotions,may be in a supportive relationship to your sign, but the factthatitis making so many helpful aspects to other planets, must mean that your social and romantic life is going through a lively phase.

GEMINI(May 22 – June 21)

The strongest planet in your solar chart is now the Moon, so you must expect to feel just thatmuch more emotional than usual. However, you will soon be weeping tears of joy rather than sorrow. In fact,those of you favoured most are the carefree.

CANCER(June 22 – July 23)

It’s difficultto make forecasts for Cancerians at the moment,mainly because the planetary picture is so complicated. However, we can say thattoday you’ll be in one of your periodic secretive moods, if possible, hiding yourself away from the public gaze.

LEO (July 24 -Aug 23)

The past few weeks have seen so much financial uncertainty that it’s hard to believe you’re heading for as other ride. If important discussions are now in progress,then don’t force the pace; other people require more time to make up their minds.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Being aware of others’ needs is natural to you, and your selfless qualities can only do your reputation good at work. However, you must try to make partners and colleagues aware oftheir own responsibilities. It is time thatthey started playing their full part in the proceedings.

LIBRA(Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Underneath your tender and gracious exterior, you can be a tough cookie. Now thatthe aggressive planetMars is giving you such backing, you

will be able to steamroller colleagues into accepting your wishes. Family members should be the first to bend to your will.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

There isadanger of taking on too much at any one time. Certainly,friends will be on hand to back you up, butfor the nextfew weeks you

must watch your tendency to go behind people’s backs. It is much better to come out and be straight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24-Dec22)

Mercury andVenus are the two planets signifying your social contacts at the moment. The fact that they are in mysterious and creative

sections of your horoscope, suggests that all in this departmentis not as it seems, butthe answers may not be available for another couple of weeks.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23-Jan20)

You must try to realise that although change is difficult, itis no easier to stay the same. Indeed, in the long run, if you cutloose now, you will shed a number of troublesome burdens. The greatthing aboutthe astrological universe is the way in which you can attract welcome opportunities just by freeing up extra space.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Deep down you know that certain aspects of your professional life must alter, and that your worldly ambitions must be called into question.Inevitably, friends will remind you of such stark realities, and while you may be slightly irritated, really you should be grateful.

PISCES (Feb 20 -Mar 20)

You may have been expected to pay out more than you think is reasonable, butif you question your bills and debts, you may discover that

you have indeed been overcharged. Home affairs must dominate your financial attention today, and you’d like it if others paid their w