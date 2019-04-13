Horoscope Today, April 13, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Delays or obstacles you meet over the next few days may hark back to something that took place at the beginning of the week. Perhaps you should get to grips with a personal issue that you’ve successfully avoided until now, especially if it concerns work or health.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If the tide of fortune is turning in your favour you have only yourself to thank. It is natural that you should still feel uncertain about a number of personal issues, but there is no need for concern. Continue to keep your plans to yourself until next week, if you wish.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Although you find it easier than most to take a flippant and light-hearted attitude, Mercury, planet of communication, is pushing you towards deeper interests, and perhaps more spiritual attitudes. You see, you want to expand your mind, exploring new possibilities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re in a particularly ambitious mood at the moment, so don’t expect to have a lazy weekend. One way or another you are going to have to put a great deal of effort into both personal and shared activities. Remember, though, that your health comes first.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

One thing you have learnt is that partnership and co-operation is not always a panacea. In fact, as you now know, the closer you get to other people the more likely you are to realise that their interests may not coincide with yours. That’s why you have to meet them half way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You have a deep affinity with Pisces, your opposite sign, one which may be surprising. You may develop this side of your personality by learning from close partners about emotional sensitivity and tuning in to your intuitions. Remember – the facts tell only part of the story.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

On a purely personal level you will enjoy proving that, although you may have remained on the fringe, you have kept up with everything that has been going on, and perhaps understood the real situation better than anybody. You have never missed a trick.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury, the planet responsible for your mind, is edging towards a challenging relationship to Pluto, which rules your unconscious passions. In the first instance you can expect long-forgotten dreams or desires to resurface. And once they do, you’ll be ready for the next, vital step.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Life is not always easy, but then it’s not supposed to be, is it? But looking back you may find some of the week’s events rather comical. The easier you find it to recover your sense of humour, the happier you will be. As the old saying goes, laughter is the best medicine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s a great deal of uncertainty and secrecy about at the moment. You may have kept your emotions in check for too long. However, letting go doesn’t necessarily mean giving other people a hard time. Instead, it should be your aim to make someone close feel loved and appreciated.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The stars are lined up for a sociable weekend. Forget small gatherings and intimate liaisons – you’ll be happiest mixing in large groups where you’ll have the stimulation and excitement of meeting new people. In affairs of the heart you actually have to talk to partners – there’s no point in expecting them to read your mind.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Financial worries may cloud the horizon. Perhaps you feel that a long period of good luck has come to an end. Others may have given up hope of ever achieving true prosperity. Don’t worry, though – it’s just a phase you’re going through. All it requires is a redoubling of your efforts.