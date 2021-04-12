Horoscope Today, April 12, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 Apr. 20)

At times like these it is increasingly necessary to remind you just how important are your home and family. However, if you fuss and worry too much you will ruin your own enjoyment as well as other people’s. But if you’re organising social get-togethers early this week, pull out the stops.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 May 21)

The Taurean is a placid creature but, reluctant as you are to confess your real feelings, when the celestial spheres are impacting on your financial affairs, as they are today, you must make a point of being absolutely and totally honest, direct and straightforward.

GEMINI (May 22 June 21)

You were born an intellectual Gemini, so isn’t it about time you started using your vivid imagination and mental abilities to the full? Get your act together, stop prevaricating and make up your mind. The more you develop your intuition, the better you’ll do at work.

CANCER (June 22 July 23)

If you begin to feel irritated over others’ lack of support, it is only because you are under such pressure and have come to expect so much. Realise that other people can only contribute in relation to their time, skill and experience. It is futile to expect more.



LEO (July 24 Aug. 23)

It is because you were born under the creative sign of Leo that you have such a strange and vivid imagination. Yet, now it is other planets in other signs which are driving you to implement your vision of the future at any cost. In particular, you’re about to discover your business aptitude.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 Sept. 23)

Professionally speaking, the pace of events is picking up. Do not sit by while others take the lead. Now is the time to shed your passive image and show that you have as much initiative as any of your friends or colleagues. Waste no time. Seize the day!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 Oct. 23)

A challenge from Mars lends you added vigour. There is therefore no reason to feel trapped by a relationship which has lost its sparkle or by colleagues who have failed to recognise your true worth. Break free from repressive circumstances and attitudes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 Nov. 22)

There is no doubt about your ability to get important projects off the ground, and every chance that your efforts will be rewarded. You can expect a reasonable degree of success, but perhaps not the triumphal victory parade you’ve been dreaming about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 Dec. 22)

Time is on your side, and it would be foolish to rush into any financial commitments until present planetary influences have abated. You must be sure that other people will keep their side of the bargain, otherwise you will probably decide to drop out before you get in any deeper.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 Jan. 20)

It is other people’s deep-rooted emotional insecurity which makes them unable to accept what you say and do at face value. This has been the cause of so many arguments and disputes in past years, yet now you may act to break the cycle perhaps forever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 Feb. 19)

Continuing supportive aspects from Jupiter signify that this is the ideal time to lay all your cards on the table. Just one word of advice, though; ensure that you don’t overplay your hand. You do not want to overreach yourself, especially not at this stage.

PISCES (Feb. 20 Mar 20)

The Sun is now approaching another set of powerful relationships, ones which have special domestic significance. This is a sure sign that you are about to undergo either a happy return to your roots, or a shift to more spacious or comfortable accommodation.