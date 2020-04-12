Horoscope Today, April 12, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, April 12, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The right strategic moves and tactics will enable you to preserve and protect all you hold dear. You will find it easier to make financial decisions in the future, now that more information is to be released.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You know very well what must be done. Now that Mercury, planet of communication, has turned from an opponent into an ally, you will be far better able to make yourself understood and persuade other people that you are right.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You will be happier than before to let partners know about certain of your personal plans. Drop your guard and allow people to charm you. Now is the time to trust that friends have your best interests at heart.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

If someone has got the better of you in a business matter, there is no need to worry. Not only are your financial prospects looking up but you are now entering the initial phases of a new cycle of hope and optimism. Jupiter, the most beneficial of planets, is about to work its magic again.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The current relationship between Jupiter and Mars impacts on that part of your chart associated with health and work. Could it be that you have been pushing yourself too hard lately? Or that you are beginning to feel worn out? Is it time to shed a number of commitments? I think it is.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

One important factor stopping you from making the most of yourself has been a deep fear of taking risks, perhaps a feeling rooted back in the distant past. However, you should by now have overcome such inhibitions and be ready to face the future with renewed optimism.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Venus continues its challenge to your sign, urging you to take greater notice of partners’ needs and wants plus, of course, family members’ real desires. There is a great deal of affection coming your way. All you must do is open yourself up to the love and good feeling which other people have for you.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

It’s a strange old week, to be sure. It will take a good deal of courage to swallow your pride and admit that you should change your plans. On the other hand, if you really must continue with your current proposals be certain that close partners are reassured and reconciled.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Your fine words and elegant phrases are pouring oil on troubled waters. You have exactly the right touch, especially for getting people at work to buck their ideas up. You may have to knock heads together if that is what it takes. Venus brings excellent romantic developments.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

A series of extraordinary events will make the next week somewhat more lively than anticipated. If you are in tune with the mood of the moment you will get both the best out of opportunities and find the most appropriate solution to every problem. It’s not a question of right and wrong, but of what works best.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

It’s time to show your serious face, in the knowledge that if you are careful now you’ll be in a much better position to take advantage of various bizarre events that are due to happen very soon.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Most Pisceans pride themselves on being sensitive, compassionate and easy to get on with. Mars is making you feel rather tough and unwilling to compromise but, instead of rubbing people up the wrong way, why don’t you take the lead in some new charitable enterprise: selfless behaviour will make you feel good.

