Horoscope Today, April 12, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your mood will change during the day. A feeling of heaviness should lift, allowing you to feel much happier about the future. Get travel plans underway, deal with far-flung places and look to the distant future. Plus, if you can settle a legal hassle now, please do so.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your financial interests could become more important as the day progresses. However, it may just be a case of getting to grips with relatively ordinary, if highly necessary, items of domestic expenditure. In love, you’re still driven by your fantasies. But are they realistic? Only you can say.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you decide to strengthen certain emotional contacts, then you will simply have to say goodbye to a number of other close ties. The point is that it may be time to concentrate your energies on those associations that are truly and deeply meaningful.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Recent family tiffs may have involved professional obligations – not yours, perhaps, but a partner’s. Hopefully, discussions can, in future, take place in an atmosphere of mutual respect. Be sure to appreciate your civilised and pleasurable lunar influences.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’ve said ‘yes’ too often in the past, but the moment seems to have arrived when you must say ‘no’. It is surprising how easy other people have found it to push you around, but now that the planetary configurations are shifting, you must stick to your guns.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Travel plans and contacts with people from abroad are being highlighted. You may not be actually embarking on a journey just yet, but news received over the next couple of days may take a little time to digest. Feelings could run high, but family pressures take first place.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your planets provide you with an abundance of cheek, humour and brazen self-confidence. You could do with a little of this valuable quality right now, especially if you are to brush aside recent embarrassments. Deal with financial pressures today, rather than tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Siblings, or close friends who you treat as members of your family, seem destined to play a vital role in your life for some time yet, perhaps for another few years. However, anyone who has exerted a restraining influence will soon be going their own way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Recent lunar aspects have proved rather enervating. Today, though, the Moon reinforces its presence in your chart, acting as a considerable celestial tonic and boosting your prospects of health, happiness and domestic contentment. I should think this benevolent alignment will continue over the next couple of days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Stay alive to the opportunities presented by Venus, planet of love and harmony. You see, a mutual friend may soon offer you the means to restore your links with people with whom an unfortunate rift seems to have arisen. And that could also benefit family relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Putting your own interests first may seem alien to your wonderfully selfless Aquarian nature, yet in the wake of the last set of powerful Lunar alignments you really must insist that you have your fair share of the goodies. You may also be ready to shoulder at least some of the burden being borne by a partner.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus and Jupiter are now lined up in a perfectly romantic relationship. Pisceans young and old should all exploit the current phase to wallow in love, affection and sheer sentimentality. Plus, you have a chance to up your income, so use it.