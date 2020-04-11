Horoscope Today, April 11, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, April 11, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Life goes on, and on. And on! Therefore, please don’t be taken in by the thought that today’s planetary aspects, reckless and imprudent as they can be, give you any sort of permission to let go or abandon course in mid-stream. Stick with it and you won’t regret your determination.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Venus, your planetary ruler, now casts a rosy glow over home and family affairs. This is a very useful indication indeed, mainly if you’re recovering from recent disagreements. More importantly, after today you’ll be able to make up your own mind!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: It doesn’t matter whether you are considering other people’s proposals, or making your own. It’s not a question of right or wrong, but of realising that once you have made a final decision you must stick with it. Once today has passed, there will be no going back.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You have a great deal to learn when it comes to money. There’s no doubt about that. That doesn’t mean, though, that anyone has the right to take advantage of you. Use this happy time to make a fresh start on a domestic matter or revitalise a family relationship.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Three cheers for mischievous Mercury, which endows you with all your bright ideas. Now is the moment to make up your mind and aim for solid, lasting agreements. You have around seven days to reconsider your plans, in spite of all current distractions!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: On a superficial level your chart talks of positive trends around travel, excursions and overseas contacts. The deeper perspective indicates that you have much to learn from tuning into your dreams. Strangely enough, a day-dream might show you the way forward in an unlikely personal goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Coming events at home will test your bargaining power, not to mention your social skills. The catch? Well, you need partners’ support and approval! But how can you get it? Perhaps you could take a little trouble to find out exactly what they want. Listen carefully to every word!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Never again must you allow yourself to be pushed into a corner. For the second day running, the Moon is giving you the chance to mend fences and build bridges. And about time too, you may say! It might be difficult to offer an apology, but the effort should be worth it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: You appear to be searching for something, but what? Any astrologer will tell you that the purpose of your journey through life is not to arrive, but to travel. Now, as ever, you will find that, having reached a goal, it soon ceases to satisfy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Today’s stars are all about love, affection and personal fulfilment. Where and how you will find these is another matter, but you should prepare the way by being completely open to whatever happens, putting aside your prejudices and personal preconceptions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: A great deal of good should come out of recent dramas. At the very least you should now have a much better idea of who your friends are. You may resolve family and domestic problems as soon as you have faced up to awkward issues involving such complicated matters as a possible cash crisis.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Just how much you owe other people will soon become apparent. Helpful changes at home over the weekend focus on relationships with reluctant people. Maybe you need to work harder at explaining to them just why it’s in their interests to back you all the way.

