Horoscope Today, April 10, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Two very unnerving planetary aspects are set to continue, and your best strategy is to realise that other people cannot always be relied upon. Once you understand this, you’ll stop expecting them to achieve the impossible. Be more realistic, just for a change!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Close partners really are so terribly difficult to fathom, for some mysterious reason. Why, you ask, should they persist in making what is so very simple, so terribly complicated? Just accept that their view of reality is different from yours and leave them to it!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may look to family members for support – and expect to get it! You must work hard to achieve your aims and boost your income. By all accounts you have a flare for business, but in this, and in relationships, you’re moving towards a

high risk strategy. Play to win!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

From now on, probably for up to ten weeks, you will be going over old ground. Yet, nothing repeats itself exactly, and you will still be carving out the future, even though it doesn’t always feel like it. There may be some frustration as a result, but use the opportunity to do now what you failed to get right first time around.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Family members or people you live with still seem to insist on raking over the past. Just why they should be so reluctant to let go may be a mystery to you, but they have their reasons. You have to give other people time to catch up, so be patient – at least for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

If you have said your piece, that’s fine. However, there may be more to say before the air is well and truly cleared, so start laying down the law. The only people who will be surprised will be those who have always misjudged you. And perhaps that’s about time!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’ve got one last chance to reach your targets, so don’t squander it. Your business arrangements still seem a little complex, but you could be making a mountain out of a very ordinary molehill. The best thing you can do today is pamper yourself. You deserve it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s very important to discover just how things reached their current state, even if it means going back over memories that are half-forgotten, or even completely buried in the past. Somehow the truth will out. The sooner you get your story ready, the better!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Some things are so utterly obvious, others so terribly obscure. The best advice is probably to tackle financial matters and spending plans first, then the emotional issues. You need to deal with details but don’t dig too deep, for you may not like what you find!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The whole mood of the times is still pregnant with romantic possibilities and emotional power. You need change and variety, and without these things you may blame the people you’re with for holding you back. Mind you, perhaps you’re

equally responsible!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be slightly bemused by the way professional plans have developed, for there seems to be little rhyme or reason behind a number of recent events. Much the same goes for your romantic life. Give up trying to make sense of the world

and enjoy it instead!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Don’t imagine that short-term pressures are all that matter. You must only be concerned about your long-range welfare. Immediate events seem to have a momentum of their own, and it is a very smart person indeed who can see what is to happen next week, or even tomorrow!