Horoscope Today, April 10, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

One of the strongest planetary patterns at the moment links Mercury, planet of bright ideas, to Uranus, celestial symbol of change and transformation. So what’s the meaning of this? Various phrases come to mind. We can think outside the box and push the envelope! In other words, it’s time to find new solutions to old problems.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Never underestimate the long-term effect of current changes in your social scene. All will become clear next week, so don’t sit around scratching your head. Instead you can get on and complete overdue domestic duties. Spare a thought for the future, though.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

What is really needed from you now is a change of attitude. Many of your difficulties or limitations actually exist only in your imagination, and it therefore stands to reason that with a different approach they’d probably disappear. It will help to talk to the right people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a lot going on down at the bottom of your solar chart what with planets jumping this way and that like so many demented chickens. Do yourself a favour and spare a little time for quiet contemplation – that’s the way to get things into perspective.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It is said that inside every Cancer there is a Capricorn waiting to get out. In other words, inside every muddled, emotional Crab there is a world leader. Yet even without going to extremes it still looks as if you are becoming more of a leader in a very special field with every day that passes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is a real danger of cutting off your nose to spite your face. This particularly applies to money matters, but also to a whole range of personal issues. If you’re confused, just wait until the dust settles. It may be another couple of weeks before a matter of principle is resolved.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You think you know what you’re up to, and what you must do next. However, you could be following a false trail. You may, of course, be absolutely right, but the element of doubt is sufficient for me to advise caution. A loved one is about to turn on the charm, so you have plenty to look forward to!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

If you think that nothing is as it seems – you could be wrong! Still, the great thing to remember is that friends don’t always mean that they say. Keep that simple truth in mind and you’ll get the most out of social relationships without being disappointed or disillusioned.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You do dig in your heels so terribly easily. That really is a great shame, for your behaviour totally contradicts the astrological message that everything is in a permanent state of change. Don’t imagine, for example, that a current professional situation is in any way permanent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Try to remember what first drew you to another person, or a group of people. It’s always good to focus on what’s really important – your friends and loved ones. After all, you don’t want to get caught blaming the wrong people for the wrong things!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The Moon is about to let you off the hook, but I’m honestly not sure if that’s a good thing. It may do you more good to grapple with contentious issues, including money matters, until the last minute, even if it is too late to substantially alter the final outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The time has come to make loved ones, partners and employers realise that you cannot be taken for granted any longer. Don’t press too hard just yet though, for a minority of people you have to deal with are still too self-obsessed to see anything other than their own interests.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Long-term complications aside, this is a simple and helpful day on which to discuss long-term plans. The Moon’s useful aspects favour agreement and compromise just as long as you are prepared to find a radically new solution, to old problems. You might have to put one of your personal goals to one side.

