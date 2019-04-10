Horoscope Today, April 10, 2019: Leo, Capricorn, Taurus, Pisces, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A number of bright ideas may have occurred to you over the past twenty-four hours. You must try and follow through any plans which emerge in a burst of enthusiasm and not allow other people, or your own lack of confidence, to put you off. You must believe in yourself!

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Modern medical experts are now catching up with the ancient astrological law that a prime cause of poor health is stress. The basic preventative measure, which you must follow now, is to take adequate rest and relaxation. A spot of day-dreaming is also perfectly acceptable!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A superb alignment between planets in professional and financial regions of your chart should bring the rewards you so richly deserve. Imminent good fortune could more than compensate for recent disappointments. Thus will the swings and roundabouts balance each other out!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If someone has been giving you the runaround in a personal or business matter you are partly to blame for not sorting out your own ideas and opinions. People who seem to be against you may in fact be very well disposed. They may think that what they’re doing is good for you.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Take care to temper your Leonine resolve with an appropriate measure of consideration for others. You see, some people, even rivals, do seem to have your best interests at heart, even if you are completely unaware of the fact. Appearances are, for once, deceptive.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A series of business plans or financial propositions should now be on the horizon. The seeds are being sown of future triumphs but, first, you must resolve the past. Maybe there is someone you need to say sorry to. Or someone else to whom you owe a favour. If so, get on with it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Problems which once appeared intensely complicated will shortly seem nothing if not elementary. One immediate solution may be to spend more, or at least make better use of your available resources. Yet there’s something inside you which is happier giving money away than earning it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have been given ample warning not to overstate your case or bang your drum. The facts are not yet clear, so how can you possibly proceed without any assurance that you are right? Tread cautiously, for although you’re confident, you’re also a little over-emotional and therefore more vulnerable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You are not renowned for your temerity, yet now that the Moon is closeted in a singularly discreet area of your chart you may be reluctant to take life on with your usual gusto. Your priority should be to have plenty of peace and quiet, so tuck yourself away if that’s what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Make the most of the favourable relationship between those two gracious planets Venus and Jupiter, to get your domestic affairs back into some sort of order. There seems to be little point in going it alone at this stage. You could also be in line for an increase in your earnings, so play your hand with care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’ll be infusing a great deal of emotional power into your need to be recognised as somebody special by your peers. Working Aquarians should be putting in extra effort. The rest of you must find a suitable outlet for your unique gifts and talents.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Deep inside, your nomadic tendencies are stirring. A set routine may be necessary for some individuals, but now you will benefit from change and the

need to go where the mood takes you. Cash questions are shooting up the agenda. In fact, I’d say they’re urgent!