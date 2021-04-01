Horoscope Today, April 1, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

A professional or business concern is certain to go through a decisive period, largely thanks to the disciplining influence of Saturn. You may have to cope with a loss of confidence but this will be short-lived. At the very least, you will be contemplating a breakthrough at work.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You really must be more decisive if you want to implement any of the many schemes which have been coming your way. It’s possible, of course, that you have been so obsessed with minutiae that you have completely missed some grand opportunities.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is a time of rewards, but also of increased responsibility and hard work. Perhaps personal gains will result from your success in dealing with chores which are really quite ordinary. Partners have the best ideas, so you may gain from accepting invitations you’d once have turned down.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s planetary picture should have a calming effect on your ambitions, particularly if you’ve been planning to travel or are coping with any legal problems. But you may be too impatient to take rational decisions. Perhaps you can wait until your head has cleared.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The proud Leo lion may be feeling a little bruised and battered after recent domestic tiffs, even if you’ve come out on top. Be magnanimous in victory and take the initiative in restoring trust between friends. Your financial prospects couldn’t be better, by the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your main concern is to see that order is maintained in spite of indications of impending chaos. Partners and loved ones are waiting for you to come up with a solution to a problem that you feel is none of your making. Turn your attention to money – your ideas are smarter than you think.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Just because a partner is in a pushy mood, that is no reason to give way on issues which are vital to your happiness and well-being. If you hold your ground, others will be forced to respect you. At home, a relation seems to be helping you behind the scenes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Although your position once seemed so secure, there are new factors to take into account. Someone, somewhere, is convinced you have let them down. It is no use imagining that you can go on as before, pretending that nothing has happened, and you must now arrange a peace meeting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

How did you manage to arrive at the situation in which you now find yourself? It’s probably hard to unravel the exact chain of events, but that’s no reason to absolve yourself from all blame! The Moon’s support, as a matter of fact, helps you get your way at home.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may be waiting for other people to cheer you up. What may please you now is if someone comes forward with an apology for a past misdemeanour, or a bright idea as to how you can improve conditions for yourself. Be in no doubt that you are in command of the situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your main concern must be to get partners to give you an idea as to why they feel so strongly about issues that, as far as you are concerned, are of no importance whatsoever. Attempt to see the other side of the coin for a change, and view the world through a partner’s eyes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Try not to be unduly concerned about what others may be scheming. In the final analysis, there is little that anyone can do to push you off course or shake your confidence in your own destiny. Deep down you’re much tougher than others give you credit for.