Horoscope Today, April 1, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Aries: Among the many helpful planetary aspects today are two which are strongly suggestive of welcome financial rewards as a result of a change of direction or moderately unusual achievement at work. In other words, a well-deserved increase in income!

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Today’s celestial schedule is crammed with planetary alignments that are bound to keep the emotional situation moving along at a cracking pace. You may expect, indeed welcome, changes in mood. Also don’t hide from feelings you cannot face. Meet them head-on and they might just disappear.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Not until after another few days have passed will you be entirely clear about what should, or must, be done. If you wish, you may prevaricate until next week, hopeful that other people will share the prevailing sense of indecision and uncertainty.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Concentrate on activities which can be accomplished in harmony with other people, and realise that it may not be wise to fight crusades at work. The moment you start speaking your mind, it may become clear that you have forgotten what you were talking about!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: In spite of a wave of optimism, which is inclined to appear without warning and sweep all before it, this is a very dodgy moment to take risks. Your planets are casual and reckless, which means that you must therefore take very great pains to make sure that everything works out as planned.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: Powerful, challenging circumstances are urging you to become very much more outspoken, outgoing and self-confident. Proceed with optimism, but at the first hint of complacency or carelessness, everything will unravel. That’s why you’ve got to keep awake and stay alert.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: Sometimes, you do one thing and the universe does another. As fast as you try and keep things as you want them, others will undo your handiwork. A helpful perspective on the mid-week’s mixture of good and bad humour, is that everyone will get what they want at least some of the time!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: It’s partly because some stunning planetary aspects now relate to financial matters that you should take such care. It’s exactly at times like these that carelessness with resources and personal possessions can be expensive. After all, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: Try to remember that with Mars now exerting its powerful presence, you may be exhibiting an irrepressible urge to become number one. There are indeed amazing chances of success, but, if at any time it seems that the tide is going against you, don’t force the pace.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn: For all your confidence, self-determination and fighting spirit, it is clear that you cannot fight battles on your own behalf. There is an almost compulsory idealism around at the moment which means that you have no choice but to put others first.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: You’ll find opportunities in the midst of adversity. The principle group of planets now affords you a marvellous opportunity to have your cake and eat it, probably several times over! Just make sure that everyone else is too preoccupied with their own little affairs to notice.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: An intriguing but challenging relationship between Jupiter, your planetary ruler, and Mars, is one to celebrate. While it can be good to let off steam, you need to do so in a manner which is not going to cause accidents or regrets. Your diplomatic skills are in demand!

