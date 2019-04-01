Horoscope Today, April 1, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Money is the key matter this week. Isn’t it about time you put a little more energy into your financial affairs? If you don’t, nobody can force you. In the meantime, is there any possibility that you can get your way at home? That’s a matter of improving your diplomatic skills!

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Venus is still exerting its charm over regions of your chart with a particular significance for your family, and you’ll be acutely sensitive to what other people think about you. Try not to be too over-dependent on the approval of family members.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

People you don’t know well may be in an unpredictable mood, and a stranger may try to pick an argument. Money is likely to be a cause of more disputes than emotional or professional matters. It’s all part of the build-up to particularly lively times at the end of the week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your energy is beginning to pick up, and after today you should find it easier to make up your mind about long-term matters. Yet you could be preparing to back-peddle in at least one emotional relationship. Come to think of it, perhaps that’s not such a bad thing!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

What a charmer you are. Life at work is improved when you exercise your creative talents. That means not just your artistic talents, but your people skills as well. If you can play partners and colleagues like a maestro playing an antique Stradivarius violin, then you’ll do brilliantly.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The week’s challenging planetary picture will produce circumstances which may be helpful but will also force you to deal with personal difficulties. If you’re attempting to extricate yourself from a rather trying situation, you should be in luck.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Secret information could come in handy if you’re sorting out emotional complications, some of which may not directly concern you. Relationships at home have been hard work, but should be easing up soon, especially if you come off the fence and make a firm commitment.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You’re gripped by a passion and enthusiasm for your favourite activities, and work won’t get a look in unless you happen to be employed in an area that is particularly personally satisfying. By the end of the week it will be clear that domestic dilemmas will consume still more of your time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You’ll probably be feeling pulled between your responsibilities to your family and other, professional, ambitions. There may even be some opposition to a career plan, but it’s unlikely that this will affect your chances of success.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Travel difficulties will be swept aside as the planets extend a most beneficial alignment. In fact, you can be fully justified in looking forward to the future with abundant optimism and confidence. Best of all, life looks set to take a more prosperous course.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Long-distance travel is generally a good tonic when your spirits sink, but although your current planets are inducing a restless mood, it’s more likely that you’ll be sticking close to home. Family members, by the way, should do what they’re told.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Do other people have it all their own way? Well, that’s how it looks. But then, life is never quite as it seems. You may be in a much better position than you imagine, and it is very likely that, when the final tally is counted, you’ll be ahead on points.