Horoscope Today, April 07, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, April 07, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: You’re good at picking winners. At least, that’s the current indication. I’d say that the two key considerations at the moment are that you follow methods which are tried, tested and reliable – and look at the minutiae of the situation, rather than the big picture.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: This does not have to be a week of discord, disagreements and conflict, but that’s just what it could be if you succumb to frustration and impatience. As you know, it’s much better to give people a second chance, especially at home. Why not follow your own advice?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: The main Geminian danger lies in trying to be too clever. The planetary signs strongly advise you to learn the lessons of the past! Look again at advice from people you know and trust. You might not have taken any notice so far, but now could be a good time to make up for that!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: Domestic discussions should be pursued with great vigour. Being diplomatic and considerate is quite compatible with standing up for your rights. It’s just a question of arranging all your points in order before you open your mouth, and getting partners to listen.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: In many ways it’s a favourable day, but it all depends how you handle today’s generally loose, laid-back and highly individualistic circumstances. You’ll do best to stick to your principles, but there doesn’t seem to be any real reason why you can’t be infinitely flexible when it comes to the details.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Try not to invite trouble or discord by saying anything in haste or in anger. The plain fact is that the nicer you are to other people, the more pleasant they’ll be to you. Simple, isn’t it? Plus, you may have forgotten a number of important facts. You might even have lost a vital piece of paper!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: You ought soon to be free from a lot of unnecessary pressure, and also from unwanted commitments. You are therefore ready to take the path of universal love, a concept which I know is treated with some scepticism in certain circles! Still, that’s no reason for you to be cynical.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Even those people with whom you have had profitable dealings in the past are now likely to use unorthodox methods in a vain attempt to gain the upper hand. Don’t worry: they’re suffering from a bad bout of over-confidence, and they’ll be brought back down to earth soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: The overwhelming emphasis is still on travel plans, which today look optimistic, enthusiastic and confident. Such stars always carry with them a warning to consciously check all details, especially regarding legal queries. By the way, you may be embarking on a journey of the spirit or the mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: In many respects it’s a Capricornian moment, a time to slow down and make sure your life is resting on firm foundations. There’s still a lot of life in the old goat yet and now is also the time to revive long-term dreams with a view to completion next year.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: For someone who is supposed to leap before they look, you have certainly been changing your spots, becoming more cautious by the hour. Perhaps it’s because you realise that your choices will only work if you anticipate the possible practical problems. You may appreciate partners’ many little tempting blandishments, but don’t let them pull you off course.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Matters intimately related to your prestige and status at work are still looking complex. I don’t think anyone would blame you if you sat back and let fate take its course. The end result would probably be the same in any case! Your romantic stars are looking up – so that’s good news, then!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.