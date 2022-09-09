Horoscope Today, 9 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, September 9:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Given that partners will be in a volatile mood and liable to upset even the most perfect gatherings, your social stars are excellent. Take the initiative and have confidence that your plans will please everyone in the end – even if they don’t see eye-to-eye now.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon is offering the best genuinely friendly celestial alignment you’ve had all week. The most general advice I can offer is to try to look beyond the material pressures of the last week and plan for a brilliant and brighter life. And look to the future with faith.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus is protecting your social life and relationships with colleagues, meaning that you may now be ready to take a few risks. Your approach must be subtle but firm. There is nothing to be gained from storming in with all guns blazing, unduly alarming people who are in a nervous mood.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Personal freedom is the key, although you will have to judge whether you can afford to abandon certain onerous but necessary responsibilities. Perhaps you should keep fundamental personal commitments in place for now, at least until you’re sure that there is space for change.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As emotional turbulence dies down, you will begin to see that life must be tackled on a purely practical basis, doing what needs to be done in an unfussy and unpretentious manner. No frills are needed, so don’t get seduced into unnecessary sidelines.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Domestic affairs occupy your time, and family members will demand your attention. Actually, although a great many important developments seem to be in the offing, if you concentrate on personal affairs you should avoid emotional tangles.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re being encouraged to try out new solutions to old problems. From a close look at your current stars, I’d say that you need to focus on the untried and original, rather than on outmoded ways of doing things. Get on and give up all those bad habits that you know have been holding you back.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s been a bit of a serious week so far, what with turbulent planetary influences causing certain plans to be postponed or changed. However, now that the Moon is moving into lighter regions of the zodiac you can let up the pressure. You can even allow partners to look after the practical details.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Oct. 23)

Celestially speaking, the Moon is under control. In your private affairs this means that what you say goes, at least as far as home affairs are concerned. Set a generous example and hold out the promise of emotional rewards if you want other people to follow your lead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Make every effort possible to get in touch with old friends over the next few days. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the emotional support that such contacts can bring, and will soon be very much happier. You will, however, not always feel in control of your own affairs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your stars are fortunate, but wasteful. Although a number of areas of your solar chart are showing difficulties, others are considerably easier. The part of your chart symbolising your work, for example, is indicating great promise if you only give up a few stale habits.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Professional Pisceans can only gain from today’s intriguing planetary movements. The chances for commensurate financial rewards are still good but, by now, the arrangements should be complete. The last thing you want is too many loose ends causing complications.