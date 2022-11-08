Horoscope Today, 8 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 8 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Celestial pressures will hit you in the wallet if you’re not careful. This is not the last time I’ll warn you about the perils of financial mismanagement, but I’ll also remind you of the good you can do. It’s all a matter of keeping your eye on the ball – and taking nothing for granted!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your hopes may be slightly unrealistic, but there’s nothing wrong with optimism. Others may find your enthusiasm infectious, and the impact on your social life should be very welcome indeed. Anyone who comes into contact with you will benefit from your positive approach – and you’ll bask in the glory.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Nothing is ever quite as it seems. You may have been labouring under some kind of misapprehension, but I don’t think you have been completely wrong in all respects. There’s therefore no need to feel too embarrassed or regretful. Besides, favourable financial deals add to the spirit of optimism.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Individualistic and independent Cancerians are favoured, rather than those of you who tend to follow the herd. In any event, there seems to be plenty of scope to enjoy yourself and every opportunity to have a party. Don’t wait for other people to take the lead – or you might have to wait for ever!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Expect agreement over contentious issues, but only if you are prepared to lay yourself on the line. If you hold something back then I am afraid that partners, children, friends and associates will instinctively realise that you’re not being entirely straight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Even if you feel shut in a corner and unwanted, there really is a great deal going for you. For one thing, a mystery which may have been unsolved for many years is about to be cleared up. You may even have forgotten what it was you didn’t know in the first place!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although I know you tend to worry about your financial security, I also know that there is every reason to feel hopeful about the future. You may not have to do anything to make a windfall come your way. But you will have to keep your eyes open – otherwise it might pass you by.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you are in a negative mood, then you may be attracting difficult circumstances. Astrology, you see, assumes that ultimately we are all much more responsible for our own destinies than we at first imagine. Adopt an optimistic attitude and you could attract a much better class of event!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Money can become an all too-consuming passion, not because of your astrological character at birth, but on account of the current planetary disposition. You’re as happy to give as to receive and you’ll be a soft touch for any charity. And good for you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’ll give advice only when, and if, you are asked for it. The point is that although you have been through a great deal, you have not yet fully understood enough to be able to tell others what they should do. Wait until you know exactly what’s what before making your next move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A temporary advantage could soon become a personal route to permanent success. This is why your timing must be perfect and your appreciation of circumstances extremely acute. Complacency is not permissible at the moment: you have to stay very alert if you are to catch every passing offer and invitation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You find it hard to know who to trust and what to believe. That’s hardly surprising, for other people are not exactly sure what they are doing. If I were you, I’d trust my instincts as never before. But, then, you’re not me! That’s why you must judge your own affairs with such great care.