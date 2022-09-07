scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Horoscope Today, 7 September 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 7, 2022: Libra - Rather than concentrating exclusively on the details of your savings and bank balance, get to grips with the deeper issues

Horoscope Today | Astrological prediction | Horoscope for SeptemberHoroscope Today, September 7, 2022: See what the stars have in store for your sign

Horoscope Today, September 7: 

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I am afraid that not everyone has your high standards. The only way to survive will be to accept that just for now the rest of the world is out of step with your lofty expectations. Don’t be too hard on other people, though. Perhaps they just can’t help it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s powerful Moon piles on the pressure – and that’s a good thing! Everything depends on your sense of timing and it’s vital that you instinctively know when to stand firm and when to compromise. Only you can take these decisions, so there is no reason to sit around while other people make up their minds.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your resilience may be eroded, if only because you could do with a rest. Yet, there is much that you can do to help yourself, like standing aside from battles you can’t win. After all, there’s no reason why you should waste your energy on people who don’t deserve it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon blazes brilliantly in parts of your chart best known for their influence over cultural, creative and artistic proclivities. Perhaps it’s time for a spot of self-improvement. It’s certainly the moment for a few dramatic gestures: you still have the capacity to issue some big surprises.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You’ll put the maximum effort into domestic and family relationships, perhaps because your instincts tell you that partners need to be placated. Many of you will be reviving plans for a move of home, or at least for substantial reforms, but others must be fully consulted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your words of wisdom will be highly valued – for once. You could try to bring your clear approach to all tangled emotional problems, both helping yourself and assisting others in their efforts to free themselves from excessively successively complicated situations.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Rather than concentrating exclusively on the details of your savings and bank balance, get to grips with the deeper issues. For example, what is it exactly that you need to make you feel materially secure? A profound question, I know, but no less necessary for all that.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

A spectacular relationship between Neptune and the Moon could soon set the cat among the pigeons. Welcome changes are in line for some of you, but many will experience no more than maddening obstruction from partners. In the meantime, stay out of trouble!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Oct. 23)

Don’t let all that current tension get to you physically. Why not spare a little thought for your body and see to it that your diet and exercise are exactly what is needed? If there’s room for improvement, make the necessary moves without undue delay.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

I don’t think there’s any use in going it alone. Indeed, so powerful are the social trends in your solar chart that you may do best to abandon some of your own plans and fall in with others’ arrangements. You may fear rejection, but there will always be room for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A series of spectacular aspects is soon due to raise questions about your private life. In particular, it seems that either you have been reluctant to commit yourself, or that you have done so on the basis of false information. All will become clear before long.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is now a period of maximum solar energy. You stand to benefit both personally and professionally, even though your mood may be a little unpredictable. Insensitive people may be even more irritating than normal, but you can always do the Piscean thing and slip away.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:00:08 am
