Horoscope Today, 7 November, 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, 7 November:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Over the course of the week you will move from a position which is somewhat confused towards one which is thoroughly practical and down-to-earth. You’ll also become less wildly emotional by the day – and more gently romantic. Today’s developments may therefore have strangely unexpected results.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is your week. By this I mean that enterprises and projects set in train three, or even six months ago, should soon come to fruition, much to your satisfaction. Keep all your options open until the last moment. And remember that whatever you’re planning now could bear fruit this time next year.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s difficult to describe your exact situation at the moment but there could be something vaguely farcical about certain developments. Do maintain your sense of humour: you have two choices – to laugh or to cry. But, then, perhaps you’ll laugh so hard that you cry!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon is profoundly helpful, so positive lunar alignments should lift your spirits, making you content to be an emotional and sensitive creature. The most harmonious aspects encourage your poetic, persuasive frame of mind, which is wonderful for those of you with proposals to promote.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may as well face the fact that intense planetary patterns are obliging you to cope with intimate and personal matters. The fact that there is little room for compromise is complicated by the sheer number of options. You just have too many choices!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The themes for the week are travel and communication. If there are places to visit, friends to contact, interviews to attend and meetings to arrange, you’re on to a winner. Treat partners with great sympathy today, for even if they behave badly it’s because they’re under extra stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Sometimes the old sayings are the truest and, as the song says, it’s money that makes the world go round. It does seem that you have a great deal to learn from current financial developments, but you have to wait a week or so before you can be sure that you’re in for a healthy profit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are happily telling people anything they want to hear – and why not? It is a change for you to turn your sharp tongue and ready wit towards cheering partners up instead of needling them with your legendary sense of humour. A loved one who feels hurt needs your healing hands.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Why are you so misunderstood? This is one of your perennial questions. The real problem seems to be a failure of communication, that you don’t actually explain yourself properly. It may also be that something personal has not gone according to plan.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Happily, the Sun is forming a set of very fortuitous relationships, so that even when sudden change takes place, you’ll make the most of it. Something you half-expected but never really believed would happen, is now about to take place. It’s certainly a strange time!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The ambitious Aquarian is an awesome sight at the moment. Woe betide anyone who stands in your way as you lay your plans for world conquest! Many people are on your side but do watch your back. The last thing you want to do now is forget those essential details!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If we look at all the planets that are cajoling and encouraging you, then we find a remarkably complicated picture. This indicates that there are no circumstances you can’t cope with, just as long as you take your time and bring in friends who have been here before – and know what they’re talking about.