Horoscope Today, 6 October 2022: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Horoscope Today, October 6:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s impossible to completely let go of the past, however hard you try. Certain members of the family may now wish to reopen an old discussion. If so, they are responding to yesterday’s colourful Moon, but you may still have to sit and listen to their out-of-date complaints.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Most of your current problems seem to stem from a clash of personalities or wills. Yet, with the Moon playing up today, you can probably correct the balance in your favour, and feel a whole lot better as a result. Don’t let foolish pride get in the way of a reconciliation.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are likely to be feeling emotionally under the weather. However, the stars are favouring extremes, so with careful attention to exercise and diet you could very rapidly begin to feel better than ever. Some people say there’s no gain without pain, but you may prove them wrong!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re difficult to fool, and you are well aware that others have been deceitful or dishonest, yet there is no reason for anger. Sometimes people just get themselves in an emotional twist, and they probably require your sympathy more than condemnation.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may realise that not everyone shares your vision of the future. The most positive way forward at work is to treat employers and colleagues as if they’re part of one vast family. Even in community or similar groups, you should base your actions on the network of emotional bonds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Some people may be giving you less support than you expected, others may be offering more. In a sense it doesn’t matter, for even if nobody was on your side, you would still manage events to your advantage. I think that everyone needs to recognise your true talents now!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

As far as personal complaints are concerned, it is a case of least said, soonest mended. There is no point in dwelling on the past, especially as the people who caused trouble may have even forgotten what they were angry about. Besides, if you can’t cope with old disputes, how will you handle future ones?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Let employers and people in authority see that you are not only capable and reliable, but also that you have the best ideas. It often takes you a long time to formulate your suggestions, but no matter – you must take as long as you need to come up with the right answers. Other people may just have to wait.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There doesn’t seem to be any sharp line between right and wrong. It’s more a question of finding the appropriate course of action. Don’t use a sledge-hammer to crack a nut, or carry on about what other people should or should not have done. The best thing you can do today is carry on with your personal chores with a minimum of fuss.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Out of all the confusion and uncertainty in close personal relationships, something of lasting value is bound to emerge. Today’s sympathetic Moon, by the way, opens the door towards pleasurable rewards, self-indulgence and a surprise encounter with the past!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Someone in a position of power and authority is about to give you a break or champion your cause. It is very important indeed that you offer them a chance to speak, so avoid the tendency to shout other people down. You might even decide that they’re right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Some planets make life easy, but others couldn’t be more awkward. Venus and Jupiter are churning you up emotionally, but positive planets elsewhere in your chart are enabling you to take firm decisions. The truth may hurt, but there is no avoiding it now or in the future!